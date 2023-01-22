Leonard Williams on Giants future: Things will work out the way they work out

Getty Images

The Giants’ season ended in Philadelphia on Saturday night and that means it is now time to start thinking about what the offseason will bring for the team.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is one player whose future with the team isn’t totally clear. Williams is signed for one more season with a cap hit of $32.26 million and he is coming off a year where he missed five games due to injury.

With defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence on track for a big extension and contractual issues to sort out with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, the team might see that number as too big for their books. Williams didn’t rule out adjusting his contract this offseason when he spoke to reporters Sunday, but it sounds like there are a lot of conversations that need to be had before any decision will be reached.

“It’s something I haven’t thought about yet, so it’s hard to answer right away,” Williams said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I’m considering all possibilities. . . . I try to let things like that play out. I believe the plan is the plan and things are going to work out the way they work out. I did my best this year. I fought through injuries and played my hardest. I’m sure I’ll end up somewhere, if not here. I want to play as long as possible.”

Williams had 45 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 12 games this season. He had six tackles in the postseason.