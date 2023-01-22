Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital more than two weeks after a swimming accident left him in intensive care.

Hillis’ girlfriend Angela Cole wrote on Instagram that Hillis was discharged from a hospital in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday. Hillis was reportedly injured after going into the water to help rescue his children from drowning. He was on a ventilator at one point, but Saturday’s news shows that he’s made great progress.

Cole posted a photo of Hillis with hospital personnel to offer thanks for their work in his recovery.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Cole wrote.”I know I told you this probably 20 times a day, but you are so incredible. You all worked like a perfected machine with each and every one of you so kind, attentive, calming and caring.”

Hillis played for the Broncos, Browns, Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Giants from 2008 to 2014.

2 responses to “Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital

  1. First hearing about this. Hillis had that big 2010 season rushing for over 1,100 yards for Cleveland. Hopefully the kids are okay and he makes full recovery.

