Report resurfaces that Lamar Jackson turned down $133 million fully guaranteed

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2023, 10:47 AM EST
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing.

Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting has some gaps that make a full assessment of the offer impossible. What would the first-year cash flow have been? How much of the contract would have been guaranteed for injury? How much of the injury guarantee would have converted to a full guarantee in March 2023, since there’s no way they would have cut him after only one year, given whatever they would have been paying him in 2022?”

It’s impossible to fully evaluate a deal without knowing the full value of it. Every payment, every guarantee, every vesting deadline, every incentive, every escalator, every de-escalator, every workout bonus, every roster bonus, every option bonus, every per-game roster bonus, and every other device by which money would flow from team to play.

It’s also irrelevant at this point. Circumstances have changed. Jackson’s rookie contract is over. He finished the season with an injury that caused him to miss more than a few games, for the second straight year.

Also, other long-term, big-money quarterback deals (such as the ones given to Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray) possibly have become cautionary tales.

Will the Ravens make the same offer now? Will they offer more? Will they offer less?

Are they content to let Lamar test the market under the non-exclusive franchise tag? Would they match someone else’s offer? Would they be willing to take a pair of first-round picks instead? Would they trade him for something less than two ones?

These are the important questions now. Hearing again (and likely again) that he was offered $133 million fully guaranteed at signing means nothing in isolation, and it means even less given the passage of time.

So unless Lamar or the NFL Players Association or the Ravens are willing to disclose the full contents of any offers that have been made, it’s impossible for anyone to call a deal good or bad, fair or unfair, satisfactory or unsatisfactory. While that won’t stop people from reporting incomplete facts about the negotiations, past or present, those who see the information should remember that there’s no way to judge the full deal without knowing (spoiler alert) the full deal.

13 responses to “Report resurfaces that Lamar Jackson turned down $133 million fully guaranteed

  2. The Lamar haters will seize upon this report, even though Mike explains that it means nothing. There will be the usual hater talking points; running QB, can’t read defenses, injury prone, etc. The jealousy of Lamar’s ability really drives these haters.

  3. Lamar has badly overplayed his hand! He should have accepted the Raven’s last offer. It was worth more than he is proving he is now worth, in ability, attitude, and AVAILABILITY. Lamar is in for a rude awakening!

  4. He should’ve turned it down. Rodgers, Wilson and Murray all got over $30M guaranteed per season on average. If Kyler and Russ can both get over $160M guaranteed, Lamar should get more. It’s simple.

  5. IMO Lamar Jackson is better than Russell Wilson ($242M/$160M guaranteed) or Kyler Murray ($230M/$190M guaranteed)

  6. Just cause they gave terrible GMs gave terrible contracts to Russ and Kyler doesn’t mean that’s the new bar.

  8. Bringing up Kyler and Russ’s contracts only proves it entirely possible to overpay because of reputation. Trade Lamar for some high draft picks.

  9. An agent or competent lawyer would’ve “massaged” that $133mil guaranteed contract and formatted it to best benefit Lamar. Flat out rejecting it because it wasn’t to his liking is a rookie negotiator mistake. Now he’s proven that he’s not worth big money NOR even available to his team has torpedoed his value. Ravens would be best off taking 2 #1’s and building around a new QB.

  10. Jackson is not even top 10 in yards per game, completion percentage, or even td/int ratio. Baltimore would be wise to cut him loose. Lackson’s value is what he does with his legs, which means that he won’t last long. To give him a lot of guaranteed money makes no sense.

  12. Is Lamar a top 10 qb, yes. Is his style of playing qb more prone to injury, yes also. The Ravens gave a good value qb contract to him and he turned it down. I would like so see GM’s start putting in a escalator clause for good AND bad years. Take Mike Thomas for example. He had 1 of the best years for a WR in 2018. Next year got paid, and only played in 10 games over the last 3 years. Injuries happen, but giving 100% guaranteed money seems foolish. Every contract should have escalating clauses for both good and bad years.

  13. The Ravens will sign him long term to a Max contract and for the next 5 yrs will be kicking themselves as he is gonna lose his ability to run and he is not a good passer obviously. Enjoy!

