Report: Tony Pollard fractures fibula, will require surgery

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard fractured his left fibula late in the second quarter, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. The injury will require surgery.

The normal recovery timeline is 3-4 months, and Pollard is scheduled to hit free agency in March.

The Cowboys missed the Pro Bowler when he left after catching an 8-yard pass from Dak Prescott with 1:24 remaining in the first half. 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward rolled onto Pollard‘s left ankle while making the tackle.

Pollard also was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, which is what FOX initially reported would keep the running back sidelined for the second half.

Pollard had an air cast on his lower left leg when was carted off the sideline to the training room, and he was on crutches and in a boot after the 19-12 loss to the 49ers.

He had six carries for 22 yards and two catches for 11 yards before leaving.