Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady will join team that “makes him the most excited to play”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2023, 10:26 AM EST
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s football future is currently cloudy with a chance of meatheads.

Enter Rob Gronkowski.

Brady’s long-time teammate and friend, appearing Saturday night on Brady’s eventual future employer (Fox), offered this observation about Brady’s career moving forward.

“Whatever opportunity makes him the most excited to play the game of football, that’s where he will be next year,” Gronk said.

It’s a telling observation. First, it clearly indicates that Brady is inclined to play a year beyond his well-established expiration date of age 45. Second, it suggests that he’s not necessarily looking for a place where the deck will be stacked in his favor to win an eighth championship.

Gronk’s message meshes with things Brady said during the 2022 season. He seems to relish not the chase for the next championship but the process of playing, of learning, of trying to constantly improve as a player and as a team. After a long, difficult, and challenging 2022, he has every right to look for a place where he will be optimistic, happy, and enthusiastic in 2023.

Teams to watch for Brady include the 49ers, Raiders, Dolphins, Jets, Titans, Patriots (crazier things have happened), and — if Sean Payton ends up there — the Panthers.

And maybe, once Brady is settled in, his old friend with a head made of meat will pack some beef back onto his frame and join forces with Tommy, one more time.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady will join team that “makes him the most excited to play”

  1. Vegas seems like a no brainer. Dome stadium so he can air it out. Adams is there. Josh Jacobs. He and McDaniels know everything about one and other and I’m sure he’d relish facing Mahomes and Herbert twice a year

  2. Now that Tommy has had a taste of being QB/HC/GM he will go where he can do all of the above. Certainly NOT Foxborough. Sounds more like NY, NY. Or New Jersey, I guess.

  3. I hope he goes to Miami….. love to see him back in AFC EAST, but he’ll probably go home to the 49ers on an optional 2 year contract where Purdue & what’s his face can learn under him before one of them becomes the starter & the other trade bate…..Jimmy G will obviously be gone to a team like the Panthers, Jets, or Tampa

  4. He and McDaniels know everything about one and other

    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Between 2007 and 2013, Brady was never able to score 24 or more in back to back playoff games, though he had the best WR group during that period.

    During other years in Pats, he was able to score 24 or more in playoff in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

    If he goes to Raiders, he will go nowhere near SB.

  5. He will take over next year as Bengals QB to further develop Joe Burrow who has huge holes in his game…

  6. The 49ers and the Dolphins is who he would choose based on that criteria, but neither will choose him. He will be a Raider. Book it!

  8. One team almost no one is talking about is the Tennessee Titans. You have a like-minded Mike Vrabel, you have an elite running back and you have a very easy division.

    The Raiders is the most obvious move, but it may not be his best path to a successful 2023 season.

  10. The Raiders are in need of a QB since Carr is on the trading block. TB12 will reunite with Josh McDaniels for 1 more year.

  11. If he is coming back, he probably already has an agreement in place. Maybe that agreement was made the night before the Raiders benched Derek Carr. A couple years ago Tampa Bay had a coach and GM that were both on the hotseat. Then Tommy came to town and those same two guys became geniuses overnight. Maybe an agreement was made the night before the Raiders hired Josh McDaniels, and that’s why they hired McDaniels. I mean, what could McDaniels have possibly said to Mark Davis to get him to go away from Rich Bisaccia and hire McDaniels? At the time McDaniels was hired, Brady was still playing at the highest level. Maybe Mark Davis wanted Brady all along, and McDaniels promised he could deliver him to Vegas. I think Mark Davis has been wanting to move on from Derek Carr for years. Maybe the signing of DeVante Adams was more to appease Tom Brady than Derek Carr.

  14. Everything revolves around what the 49er’s do at QB. Do they re-sign Jimmy Garoppolo, or let him go as a Free Agent. My guess is Tom Brady would love to wear the Niner Uniform for at least 1 year.
    If that isn’t possible,.. it’s Miami or Vegas. Vegas has the cap room,…. Miami doesn’t. Miami has a roster ready to challenge for a championship,… Las Vegas doesn’t. Ariz is a 1 year possibility too as Kyler Murray is out for most of 2023. Only Tom Brady knows what Tom Brady is thinking.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.