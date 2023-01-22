Stefon Diggs makes quick exit from Bills locker room after playoff loss

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2023, 8:25 PM EST
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills
Two years ago, after the Bills lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs lingered on the field for a long time. Today, after the team’s second straight loss in the divisional round, Diggs made a quick exit.

Via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com, Diggs left the locker room at Highmark Stadium before some of the team’s coaches had arrive from the tunnel area. Running back Duke Johnson stopped Diggs before he left the building and brought Diggs back to the locker room.

Via Buscaglia, Diggs left for good “a few minutes later.”

Diggs is an intense competitor who has a habit, when things don’t go his team’s way, of reacting accordingly. Only two seasons after becoming the toast of the town by catching the pass that became the Minneapolis Miracle, Diggs wanted out of Minnesota.

It’s way too early to wonder whether he’s ready for yet another change of scenery. But his history puts it on the radar screen next year or the year after, especially if the Bills don’t  some more complementary pieces for an offense that has the potential to be much better than it is, but that doesn’t have any stars beyond Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen.

13 responses to “Stefon Diggs makes quick exit from Bills locker room after playoff loss

  1. Diva WR makes 20M yet team only put up 10 points — I’d get the heck out of town too. Especially when said town is Buffalo.

  2. Diggs is great receiver and teammate when things are going good.
    But when they’re going bad, yikes…
    That said, Diggs getting angry that Allen was sitting sullenly on the bench, doesn’t exactly make me think that Diggs was entirely wrong to be upset. Your franchise quarterback isn’t supposed to accept defeat so easily when the game isn’t over.

  3. Poor attention seeking div’sa. So tied of him runing around with his mouth piece hanging out and drawing attention to himself after every catch. Poor AJ Brown has to be consoled after his team won.

  4. Diggs is perfect WR. Diva. Often cost more than they are worth. Want ball more than 10 times you were targeted? Get open.

  9. I don’t care if he was upset. You deal with it just like you’re a part of the team. Mouthing off to his Quarterback, running away like a pouty brat after the game…grow up.

  10. Diggs cares more about himself and his personal accomplishments then big picture team results . Just ask Minnesota

  12. Minnesota saw him as he was now Buffalo fans can see the same. If he was so good why did he not get open. Bungals shut him down so blame the QB. Run and hide now.

  13. Meh. Love Diggs. He just cares a lot.

    It’s a good day to pile on any & all things Bills, but September is just around the corner.

