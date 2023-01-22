Trevor Lawrence: This year set the bar for the Jaguars moving forward

Getty Images

The Jaguars went from the worst record in the NFL a year ago to the divisional round of the playoffs this year, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence says no one is satisfied.

Lawrence said after Saturday’s loss to the Chiefs that everyone in Jacksonville should now expect the Jaguars to be playing meaningful games in January — and perhaps beyond.

“This year was huge for this organization, for our city, for our franchise moving forward,” Lawrence said.

“It sets the bar of who we’re going to be and what we’re going to do moving forward, and that’s the mindset. We won’t settle for less than that. We got a taste of it being here, but there’s more left, and we all feel that.”

With a franchise quarterback in Lawrence and a good head coach in Doug Pederson, the Jaguars have the two most important pieces in place. After being the worst team in the NFL in recent years, the Jaguars now have one of the brightest futures of any NFL team.