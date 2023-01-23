Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is doing OK, his mindset is he’ll play

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2023, 1:22 PM EST
NFL: JAN 21 AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jaguars at Chiefs
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ right ankle is going to be a the most closely watched body part in the NFL this week.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed on Monday that Mahomes has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after getting hurt on a hit by Jaguars defensive end Arden Key in Saturday’s win. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter and missed most of the second quarter before returning to the game in the second half.

Reid said on Monday that Mahomes is “doing OK” and that the quarterback’s mindset is that he is going to play against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

“He’s done amazing things with limited time,” Reid said of Mahomes, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Mahomes’ return against the Jaguars and his displeasure with being taken out at all were pretty good indications of his mindset and it seems like there’s a good chance he’ll play unless things take a bad turn, but the question of how effective he will be will remain in place until the teams are on the field next Sunday.

5 responses to “Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is doing OK, his mindset is he’ll play

  2. Mahomes will be able to play next Sunday, but he won’t be able to run. The Bengals defense will be pressuring Mahomes all day, forcing him to throw quickly to shallow routes.

  3. Every team wants their leader to be both mentally and physically tough. The Chiefs have that person on their team years which is why the Raiders, Chargers and Broncos won’t win the division for another decade.

  4. He’ll start. They are probably 50/50 to win with him, and 20/80 to win without him. He swings the winning percentage quite a bit, even if injured. I imagine they’ll have Henne run with the 1st team a bunch in practice this week though, just in case Mahomes gets hit again.

  5. What’s with all this throwing things ala Mahomes and Bosa? Are they 5 years old or something? Lots of people work in high stress/emotional/passionate careers that can control themselves and behave like adults. Should every doctor/soldier/air traffic controller/etc. just start throwing things when times get tough?

