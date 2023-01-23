Bengals have five playoff wins in last two years, five in franchise history before that

Getty Images

The Bengals’ run of success in the last two seasons has been unprecedented for the franchise in its history, with as many postseason wins just in the last two years as Cincinnati had in its franchise history before last year.

Sunday’s win over the Bills was the second of this year, and the Bengals won three playoff games on their way to the Super Bowl last year. Those five wins are half of all the wins the Bengals have in franchise history.

Prior to last season, the Bengals hadn’t won a playoff game since they beat the Houston Oilers in the wild card round after the 1990 season.

Before that, the Bengals had twice won two playoff games: They beat the Seahawks and Bills to get to the Super Bowl after the 1988 season, and beat the Bills and Chargers to get to the Super Bowl after the 1981 season.

The Bengals are already in the midst of their best two-year span in the 55-year history of the franchise, and this year’s playoff run isn’t over yet. And considering that Joe Burrow is only 26 years old and Ja'Marr Chase is only 22, it’s safe to say the Bengals are just beginning the best era of their franchise history.