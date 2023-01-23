Bengals should give Joe Burrow a contract tied to cap percentage

January 23, 2023
The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows it. Within the NFL, it’s frowned upon.

It could be time for the Bengals to turn that frown upside down.

Quarterback Joe Burrow deserves to be the highest-paid player in football. He won’t push for that, however. It’s not his way, not his style. He won’t want to tie the team’s hands when it comes to operating under a fairly firm salary cap.

So how can the Bengals make him truly happy, without creating a cap mess for themselves? They can be the first NFL team to give a player a contract tied to the ongoing growth of the salary cap.

It’s not dollars for Burrow. It’s points. His compensation, for each year of the deal, would be determined by a set percentage of the cap. Then, he’d get that amount every season.

Will the dollars be significant? Yes. But when it’s couched in terms of the total cap, it won’t seem quite as obscene as it currently does when discussing big-money deals.

For the Bengals, who have always had a contrarian streak and who have recently been screwed in multiple ways in the aftermath of the cancellation of their Week 17 game against the Bills, it’s a great opportunity to stick a finger in the eye of the establishment.

Make no mistake about it. The league doesn’t want teams to tie compensation to cap percentage. The Management Council typically keeps everyone in line regarding such joint strategies that amount to collusion, but that can never be proven as such.

Far more importantly, this is the best strategy for fairly compensating the most important player in team history — and for getting him to commit to (for example) a 10-year deal that won’t become obsolete with the passage of time, the inevitable growth of the cap, and the inevitable increase in the quarterback market.

66 responses to “Bengals should give Joe Burrow a contract tied to cap percentage

  1. Sure.

    But that would mean no signing bonus. Just gets X% of the cap each year.

  4. No, they shouldn’t. This silly debate has been made here before. One of the only incentives to a team of long-term contracts is they get get cheaper with time. You may be paying top dollar today but in a few years prices have risen and suddenly you’re getting a bit of bargain on the guy. Make the contract a percentage of the cap and the team has no incentive to doing long-term deals. There’s also an added danger to the player because if the cap would ever go down he’d be getting less money.

  5. JB is smart enough to follow what TB12 did in NE, take a below-market contract so that the TEAM can build around JB for the future. That formula has proven to result in winning Super Bowls.

  7. The Bengals should give him as little money as he’ll sign for. Whether that’s dollars or a percentage, the more they commit to him, the less they have to pay the rest of their young core.

  8. Joe Burrow should want his percentage of cap to increase each year too!! Then he would earn more each year because he is worth more to the team. That would be really smart.

  10. I’m sure if Lamar Jackson wanted this you’d be trashing him for not having an agent

  11. Joe should take a normal deal that allows Bengals to keep the team together and compete for championships every year like Patriots & Tom Brady. He will get a ton more in endorsement $$$ by winning instead of eating up the cap and having to let too many players walk in free agency.

  12. What % might you recommend? That’s the whole deal, isn’t it? (besides length of any guarantee or any signing bonus)

  13. Or they could just abolish the socialist salary cap and allow the free market to determine who gets paid what…

  14. It seems to make sense, and could work out for everyone involved. Maybe it will happen- Burrow certainly doesn’t seem like the type of guy who would pull an “Aaron Rodgers”.

  15. Rut roh. You just gave Lamar another idea. 10 years guaranteed @ 30% of the cap.

  17. 3 of the 4 teams in Championships have rookie contract qbs. The five highest paid guaranteed money qbs are sitting at home and had losing seasons. Deshaun, Kyler , Rus , Staff, Rogers. Interesting how Joe and his team will play this.

  20. No he doesn’t deserve that. At a bare minimum he should win the Super Bowl this year to even broach that subject. These salaries are the main culprit wrecking these teams. They can’t structure the talent correctly. These quarterbacks are now either super heroes or failures in 2 or 3 years. They can’t develop properly because of the pay structure and if they are good they are expected to do everything. It’s a bad formula for good football.

  21. The other 31 owners were mega-bummed when Haslam went for his Watson desperation 5yr guaranteed contract because of their fear of the precedent it might set for future QB contracts.

    No way on Earth this happens.

  22. The narrative is the Bengals are cheap. Joe Burrow will get the contract he wants from the team. Be it longest, highest paid or a percentage deal. Joe and his representatives will decide and the Bengals will get it done.

  23. dryzzt23 says:
    January 23, 2023 at 2:18 pm
    JB is smart enough to follow what TB12 did in NE, take a below-market contract so that the TEAM can build around JB for the future. That formula has proven to result in winning Super Bowls.

    ———————

    In 2010, Brady became the highest paid player in NFL history.

  24. 20% of the cap number with 10% of the cap number guaranteed each season for 10 seasons seems fair to me for a player of his caliber.

  25. If he wins he can make more money outside of football like Brady did. I agree that a team friendly deal will keep him in the playoffs for years to come.

  27. If what you say is correct and JB will take less to keep expensive pieces around him, then good on him. That’s a winner. Lamar on the other hand wants to set the market and put his team in cap Jail. And I’m a Lamar fan.

  28. If a team wants to stay in competition for a Superbowl the best move is to non-exclusive tag him expecting a idiot owner to jump on it, use one or both 1st round picks to draft a QB and use the savings from not paying a franchise killing max QB contract (Dallas, Denver, Arizona, Cleveland) to build a very strong team to support that QB. Dallas, Baltimore, Buffalo and Cleveland are going to see significant increases in their QB’s pay and will lose talent and depth because of it leaving a no-win situation, QB is great but not enough talent to be really competitive.

  29. Well, Tom Brady took less because his (now ex) wife worth more than him, so he could afford to take less. It wasn’t some sense of altruism…how many other guys in the league are/were married to women who make more than them? I’m gonna guess zero, but definitely less than 1%. If anyone is worth a fully guaranteed $300 million deal, it’s Joe Burrow…

  30. What problem does this proposal solve? That Joe Burrow feels badly about his pay later in the contract? It seems this same thing happens regularly with Rodgers and they seem to work through it.

    What this contract strucuture does is remove flexibility from the GM. This ties his hands.

  31. How about a percentage of cap space that is variable, but has a defined floor and ceiling, and the variability tied to performance metrics? This would incentivize the player to perform, protects the club from potential drop in performance over a long term contract, and would likely fit within the rules of spending cap a minimum amount of their cap space.

  32. Nobody even cares about this right now, the focus is the playoffs, not on the offseason contract stuff.

  33. Might be worth seeing how he plays in the AFC championship game and Super Bowl before making this declaration

  34. The overhype continues for Joe Burrow. This is what a good QB looks like when you have a nice running game and a great receiving group, and more importantly, not ask him to do too much. You guys destroyed Allen yesterday, but he has no running game and it’s always all on him. In the end, it’s catches up with you. Same for Lamar Jackson, he throws to cast offs from other teams, year in and year out. Look at SF, Purdy does not pull that off with that a great supporting cast. Too much is made of comparing QBs, other players on the team and coaches matter a lot too. All four teams left very good running games and excellent skill players to help the QB. Are listening Baltimore and Buffalo??

  35. The problem is, you have one guy get paid and his contract is say 20%. Well within 10 QB’s signing deals that is up to 30% and climbing. The best guys want to get paid better than everybody else. This would mean either teams have a number they top out at and every team basically makes the same offer (defeating the purpose of the cap and free agency) or a team will be paying such a percentage to he QB that they cannot sustain a competitive roster. Neither is good for the game nor the best players in the league.

  36. 3 of the 4 teams in Championships have rookie contract qbs. The five highest paid guaranteed money qbs are sitting at home and had losing seasons. Deshaun, Kyler , Rus , Staff, Rogers.

    ———–THIS

  38. It seems somewhat inevitable. Not sure anyone but Mahomes currently deserves it, but Burrow has justified his place as the first one. One SB appearance and two AFCCG appearances, comes up big in most big games and playoffs, and apart from that first-season severe injury, not injury prone – outside of actually winning a SB, he’s answered all the questions.

    If this happens at the QB level, it’s hard to not see it spreading to other positions. Say, a Justin Jefferson or an essential left tackle. Before long, it’s a salary “structure” for the whole team – or another version of the haves and have nots, where some players see their fortunes rise automatically while others are stuck.

  40. Beating this dead horse again? Burrow’s agent, I’m sure, will be happy to push for the max contract he can get. The problem with the percentage contract is that you can’t manipulate the cap as well down the road. Let’s say they do put him on like 15% of the cap, $33 million next year. No matter what he’s always going to be $33M or more against the cap. Sign him for a 5 year $200M contract with a $100M in signing bonus and $5M salary for the first two years, and $10M in year 3. That’s $25M against the cap for two years and $30M in year 3. Year 4 is a balloon year and at that point you can convert the remaining $80M salary to signing bonus with void years or a regular extension. Burrow gets paid, Bengals get space, not a great system but it works.

  41. Corporations reward their top employees with stock options all the time. The kid is enhancing the value of the franchise on beaucoup terms. Indeed one could almost say he IS the franchise right now. So offer him a piece of it. Cap hit? What cap hit? Let Roger choke on THAT a while.

  43. If the QB is the most important position is sports, then there should be a QB Only Compensation cap, set aside from the rest of the team. You can use That cap up to it’s max, but if you don’t, then those allocated dollars do Not go to the rest of the roster.

  44. If the QB is the most important position in sports, then there should be a QB Only Compensation cap, set aside from the rest of the team cap. You can use That cap up to it’s max, but if you don’t, then those allocated dollars do Not go to the rest of the roster.

  45. It’s not collusion if a group of people decide on their own that something is a bad idea. For instance this, and Watson’s deal, and Kylers deal, and Russ’s deal.

  47. Sign him for $1M year for 10 years and then make him minority owner, which doesn’t fall under any cap rules/requirements.

  48. This site promotes this idea regularly. It is a good idea for the top players and their agents. It is a bad idea for average and below average players. The key is that teams are required to spend at least 89% of the salary cap on average per season, and at most 100% of the salary cap on average per season. Because of the 89%-100% bracketing, every dollar paid to one player means one less dollar for other players. If you think Joe Burrow deserves more money over time, that’s fine, but that means you think Joe Burrow’s teammates deserve less money over time. An extra dollar for Burrow comes out of his teammates pockets. But if Burrow takes $1 *less*, that $1 goes into his teammate’s pockets. Do all TV viewers, ticket buyers, streaming subscribers, etc only care about seeing Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes? That’s not a crazy idea but it may not be right. Viewers want to see a compelling 11-on-11 football game. As Tom Brady’s ex-wife famously said, Brady can’t throw the ball to himself, he needs receivers (and blockers). How important are the several hundred average and below average paid players in the NFLPA? Why should they want to all be stuck at the minimum salary so that Josh Allen or Tyreek Hill or Lane Johnson can get paid an even greater share of the player’s pie?

  51. Joe Burrow seems like a highly intelligent young man. I’m sure he understands how much money winning QB’s can make in endorsements, and how winning can set you up nicely after your playing days are over. So, I’m sure Joe understands that winning is the key to him making potentially more money than any football player has ever made in the history of mankind. I’m being serious. If Joe just continues on the path he’s already on, he’ll make more money than any of us would know what to do with. He probably even figured out that there is a salary cap, and so the less he makes, the more chance of winning, and winning could bring him literally billions. The kid has all the confidence in the world in himself, so I doubt he’d be dumb enough to get in his own way by demanding too much money right now. Peyton Manning went to Denver and won that extra super bowl. That win is paying off. Even if Peyton would have played for the NFL minimum, he’ll be cashing in on that for the rest of his life, tenfold, at least. the

  52. Well, not sure what the best answer is.
    But this is coming from a chiefs fan….burrow is in top 2 QBs in league, you will have to pay him. But, the trick is after paying your QB that money being able to keep talent around them. Burrow seems to do well without great protection and he played well when chase was injured. But why make him play that way his whole career. Look at Aaron Rogers, made lots of money but had to scramble for his life, and only has the one SB to show for it. They say Burrow is the next Brady. Well for most of Brady’s career in NE he took less than the market would expect. This is more due to patriot way, but it was effective in having a good oline and solid defense.
    Either way, Burrow deserves a big pay day at least once.
    Staying at top of AFC is the key. Imagine if Cinci had not started off slow. Everything would go through cinci. Tough team, lots of fight. Probably favored to win it all.

  53. Joey B should be in the HOF by now!
    He’s truly the GOAT, not the old man exiting Tampa.

  54. sweetness says:
    January 23, 2023 at 2:27 pm
    3 of the 4 teams in Championships have rookie contract qbs. The five highest paid guaranteed money qbs are sitting at home and had losing seasons. Deshaun, Kyler , Rus , Staff, Rogers. Interesting how Joe and his team will play this.

    ————————-

    * Stafford is sitting out this year but he won the Super Bowl last year.

  58. Cap will be $220million next year, probably $225mil the next, and go up $5mil a year after that.

    Give him 20% of the cap each year, and he’s at $44mil next year, $45mil the next, and so on. If the cap ever went down he’d lose money, but generally speaking he’d get a little raise each year.

    The other 80% ($176mil) needs to go to everyone else.

  60. nite2al says:
    January 23, 2023 at 2:38 pm

    The overhype continues for Joe Burrow. This is what a good QB looks like when you have a nice running game and a great receiving group, and more importantly, not ask him to do too much.

    ===

    Overhype? Beating the Chiefs 3 straight times, going to the Super Bowl, two AFCCG in a row, 5-1 playoff record? Those things don’t happen randomly, or by luck, or because someone else is carrying the QB.

    Face it, Burrow’s record of being the best when it counts is what Lamar Jackson is missing. Jackson has a high ceiling and has had his chances, but he’s regularly come up small in the playoffs and when it counted. Burrow has made critical play after critical play in these playoff games, come back from behind, put the hammer down when ahead, you name it, he’s shown it. Jackson hasn’t.

    If Jackson wants a better roster, he should have signed a reasonable contract a year or two ago, freeing the execs to know exactly where they stand financially so they can sign talent. He’s making his own bed.

  61. The overhype continues for Joe Burrow. This is what a good QB looks like when you have a nice running game and a great receiving group, and more importantly, not ask him to do too much. You guys destroyed Allen yesterday, but he has no running game and it’s always all on him. In the end, it’s catches up with you. Same for Lamar Jackson, he throws to cast offs from other teams, year in and year out. Look at SF, Purdy does not pull that off with that a great supporting cast. Too much is made of comparing QBs, other players on the team and coaches matter a lot too. All four teams left very good running games and excellent skill players to help the QB. Are listening Baltimore and Buffalo??

    ———-

    Dude, I’m fat from a bengals fan but overhype? That’s absurd? He’s better than Lamar. Not even close.

  62. First, let Burrow win the Snoopy Bowl. Then talk about his contract. Not before. Part of me wants Cincy to pay Burrow a sum that would put the Baltimore franchise in a bind having to fork out significant dollars for an underwhelming running back – a selfish one at that.

  64. How do you know what his way is? The media kills me how you guys speak for these people and in turn push narratives. He might ask for every penny like Peyton did when he played or he might take less because he marries a supermodel like Brady. We have no idea. What we don’t need is for the media to try to speak for them.

  65. How is that expressed in guaranteed terms, which is the baseline term now foe top tier QBs.

    Like…let’s pretend it’s 10%…is that 10% fully guaranteed on future years even if he isn’t with the team in, say, year 8 because he breaks his femur in year 6? Not wishing ill on th3 guy. Rooting for him as a person. Buts it’s ticky.

