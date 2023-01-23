Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts met in a 2019 college football classic

Getty Images

Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will be the starting quarterbacks in the NFC Championship Game. It won’t be the first time they squared off.

Purdy’s Iowa State team and Hurts’ Oklahoma game played in one of the most exciting games of the 2019 college football season. Hurts’ Sooners were a Top 10 team playing at home and heavily favored, and they jumped out to a 35-14 lead at halftime, with Hurts throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more touchdowns in the first half.

But Purdy had five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown, and he took over in the fourth quarter, with Iowa State scoring three touchdowns, the third one cutting the Sooners’ lead to 42-41 with 24 seconds left. Iowa State went for two after that touchdown, Purdy’s pass into the end zone was intercepted, and Oklahoma survived with the 42-41 win.

We can only hope to get a game as exciting from Purdy and Hurts on Sunday.