Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2023, 11:06 AM EST
NFL: NOV 28 Chargers at Broncos
Getty Images

The Chargers’ list of candidates to replace Joe Lombardi as their offensive coordinator is starting to take shape.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is scheduled to interview Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel this week. They are also slated to interview Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson and they’ve requested an interview with Rams quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson.

Steckel, who is the son of longtime NFL assistant Les Steckel, has been on the Titans staff since 2013 and he’s spent the last two seasons as the tight ends coach.

The Titans are also looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Todd Downing at the end of the regular season. It’s unclear if a promotion in Tennessee is a possibility for Steckel.

5 responses to “Chargers slated to interview Luke Steckel for offensive coordinator

  2. The head coach seems like a great guy to work for. Completely fumbled a 27 (twenty seven!) point lead and pinned the loss on his OC. What a boss!

  3. I feel bad for Hebert. He’s going on his 3rd or 4th OC. The Chargers will probably fire Staley in a year forcing another change. The Chargers have the most desirable job in football. Fire Staley already.

