Christian McCaffrey day-to-day with calf contusion, is expected to play Sunday

USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers have a few injuries to deal with, but head coach Kyle Shanahan is not anticipating they’ll keep players off the field for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Notably, running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with a calf contusion and is considered day-to-day, Shanahan said via multiple reporters. But, Shanahan said McCaffrey should play.

McCaffrey played 67 percent of San Francisco’s offensive snaps, recording 10 carries for 35 yards with a touchdown. He also caught six passes for 22 yards.

In the blowout victory over the Seahawks in the wild-card round, McCaffrey had 119 yards on 15 carries with two catches for 17 yards with a TD.

Shanahan also noted that running back Elijah Mitchell is dealing with a groin injury and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has an oblique injury.

All of the players are considered day-to-day and are expected to play on Sunday. But their practice statuses will be worth monitoring throughout the week.