Cowboys continue stunning NFC Championship drought

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2023, 9:48 AM EST
The streak continues, for at least another year.

In 1970, the AFL and NFL merged. The move created the AFC and NFC. In turn, it created the AFC and NFC Championship games.

The AFC and NFC Championships have now been played 53 times. In the first 26 years of conference title games, the Cowboys appeared in the NFC’s version of the contest 14 times.

In the next 27 years, the Cowboys have appeared none times.

None. Not once. If you’d told me on January 14, 1996, the day the Cowboys beat the Packers to qualify for Super Bowl XXX (fueled by 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Emmitt Smith), that Dallas would not even play in a conference championship for 27 years and counting, I would have called you crazy.

These are the Cowboys. America’s Team. How ’bout them Cowboys? To go 27 years without advancing to the conference final is incomprehensible.

Only two other teams in the NFC have a longer drought; the Commanders and Lions haven’t played in the NFC Championship since they met in the game played in January 1992.

It will be interesting to see who gets there first, Cowboys, Commanders, or Lions. Right now, many would say the Lions have the best chance of the three.

10 responses to “Cowboys continue stunning NFC Championship drought

  1. Tough times for Cowboys “fans”. Their Crimson Tide and Lakers are struggling too, but their Yankees should be ok.

  4. How surprising that the Cowboys descended into mediocrity and underachieving after Jimmy Johnson’s rosters disappeared. Jerry is a great businessman and entertainer, but he’s a not a football guy. His ego is the reason behind all this, and will continue to be.

  5. Since the last time the Cowboys PLAYED in an NFC Championship game, the NFL team with “statistically” the worse winning percentage in NFL history, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have WON two Super Bowls. Enough said.

  6. I’d say why would 1996 you think that was crazy. Jerry Jones had just handed probably the best top to bottom roster of all time to Barry Switzer. That’s still crazy to me almost 30 years later.

  7. You guys quit bullying Cowboys fans. Somebody is gonna get hurt and it will be all your fault.

  8. The Lions, because they finished the year semi-hot have a better chance than the Cowboys who have been to the playoffs in consecutive years, and were competitive, on the road, against an extremely strong San Francisco team? Got it

  9. America’s Team? At this point they are not even some Banana Republic’s team. Or even for the employees OF Banana Republic. All hype, all bark no bite. Jones is a blowhard from the past.

