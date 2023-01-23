Did Bengals destroy neutral-site conference championship, or simply delay it?

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills
The Bengals justifiably have spent much of the past three weeks miffed at the treatment they received in the aftermath of the cancellation of their Week 17 game against the Bills, following Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin‘s on-field cardiac arrest. And that has given the Bengals even more of an edge, culminating in Sunday’s 27-10 road upset of the Bills.

The most recent surge of attitude came from the league’s decision to announce on Friday, for no apparent reason, the fact that Bills and Chiefs fans had purchased 50,000 tickets to a neutral-site conference championship in only 24 hours. It seemed irrelevant. It seemed immaterial. It seemed gratuitous.

But the league had a reason for doing it. The league is indeed contemplating the possibility of neutral-site conference championships, with the goal of capturing a big-game college football vibe — and also of making a crapload of extra money by selling the neutral-site games to the highest bidders.

The Bengals had a reason to be pissed off about it. And they clearly were. Quarterback Joe Burrow, in an on-field post-game interview, said to Tracy Wolfson of CBS, “Better send those refunds.”

In the future, refunds may not be necessary. In the future, neutral-site conference championships could become the norm.

It doesn’t matter whether we like it; more than 85 percent who responded to our recent Twitter poll on the subject didn’t. What matters is whether they’ll do it.

At a time when there are only so many ways to grow revenue without further increasing inventory, it’s an easy way to make more money. And so, once the league office can persuade at least 24 owners to go along with it, it’ll happen.

Sure, teams that play outdoors in cold-weather climates may never agree, especially if the neutral sites will skew toward places with good weather or none at all. The decision to take the hypothetical Bills-Chiefs game to Atlanta (the league’s third choice after Detroit and Indianapolis) suggests that the league wanted a dome, likely to best ensure that the offensive performances will be unaffected by the elements.

If that’s the case, if only Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, Tampa, Jacksonville, Houston, Phoenix, L.A., New Orleans, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, and Santa Clara are the true options for neutral-site title games, that may not get enough votes. To get to 24, the league may have to include more cities in the eventual mix.

Maybe the league will need to make it a true rotation for all 32 teams, with the 16 AFC teams taking turns hosting the NFC Championship and the 16 NFC teams taking turns hosting the AFC Championship. Still, it would be one level of weird for Buffalo and Kansas City to play in Atlanta. It would be several levels of effin’ nutty for the Rams and Dolphins to meet at Lambeau Field.

  3. This would lead to more teams taking week 17 and 18 off, I can not imagine that the league wants that.

  5. Perhaps the League can spend less time on this profoundly stupid idea and get back to defining what a catch is……………or what roughing the passer is. That would be kewl……..

  6. Never happen owners will not want to give up that home game money…..2 seed would have 2 home games in playoff 1 seed only 1 home game. So if I’m an owner and CC is at neutral site I want to shoot for 2 seed…Horrible Idea reward the teams that earn it

  8. I am not a season ticket holder, but I would imagine that when you buy season tickets, there is legalese in there (you know, the fine print that none of us read) which says something to the effect of “if there is a home playoff game, you as a season ticket holder have the right to buy tickets to that game”.

    So that seems like the thing to watch. If the suits on Park Avenue start leaning on teams to modify that language in season ticket agreements, then the wheels are probably in motion.

  11. Bengals knew that had to dominate that game. Had it been close in the 4th quarter does anyone doubt calls would’ve gone the Bills way?

  12. Tradition be damned, at the end of the day it is still a business. I don’t like it but the fact is, regardless of venue – it will not change the demand for ticekts.

  13. This seems like part of an overall theme: that the league believes the story around the game no longer matters.

    By story, I mean the tradition – the historical rivalries and “community” of divisions, the embedded significance of winning divisions and earning the hosting of big playoff games, the cumulative fan experience of supporting teams through the season and into those home playoff games, etc.

    The league now seems to believe it’s reached the point where all the character that gave the game its fan appeal in the first place is no longer needed, and now they have a product that can work entirely in the abstract – it can go anywhere, with no attachment to anything, and will still maintain cultural relevance with less and less cultural connection.

    It feels like a today wave of money crashing through everything, washing it away, as opposed to building something.

    I guess so long as there’s something to bet on, the league doesn’t care.

  15. Two thoughts, first I wouldn’t say 50000 “fans” bought those tickets, most of them were purchased by scalpers. Secondly, not that the NFL gives a flying flip, but doing so would take millions of dollars out the the city’s economies whose taxpayers likely paid a substantial amount for the teams stadium.

  18. It would be several levels of effin’ nutty for the Rams and Dolphins to meet at Lambeau Field.

    _____

    for sure. i mean, they’re not even in the same conference

  19. The only more disappointing aspect then the NFL for even doing it in the first place was the FANS who bought the tickets, that in itself will give the NFL the green light to go ahead with the idiotic idea but the FANS gave credence to it. So as much as we don’t like it, we’re to blame…… don’t buy the tickets

  20. Under that basis make all the whole season at rotating neutral sites. Why should faithful season ticket holders be resticited to watching their home team. I would love to give up a Pats home game for the opportunity to pay to see Houston and Chicago.

  24. One day the NFL will resemble college football with all 32 teams playing in post season games hosted by neutral sites. You’ll have to travel across the country to see your team play in the playoffs, or in some random game for a low draft pick.

  25. Making the NFL Conference Championship games like college football will not help TV ratings. Those NFC/AFC Championship ratings are all ready sky high. What that change would do is make the 17 game regular season less important, thus hurting ratings for 272 regular games.

  26. I think I would rather see more games in Mexico, England, Germany , Canada and Guam …than steal the home field advantage teams get for having winning records DURING THE season .

  27. peteywheatstraw says:
    January 23, 2023 at 12:10 pm
    Bengals knew that had to dominate that game. Had it been close in the 4th quarter does anyone doubt calls would’ve gone the Bills way?

    32Rate This

    —————-

    Absolutely. That looked a typical Pats Dynasty Era game where this creepy call goes in favor of the opponent to try to keep them in it or get them back from a big defecit, but the Pats weathered the cheating attempt by Goodell, and then people would forget about the creepy cheating attempt by Goodell, because NE usually won anyway.

    Happened a lot because NE was usually ahead with big leads.

    That’s a good look at how a very good/great team like Cincy fought through 345 Park Ave antics.

    The wording of “surviving the ground” was removed in 2018. Once we saw the 2 feet and possession, it’s a TD. And, to make it WORSE, the call was OVERTURNED. The ball clearly never left his possession and it didn’t hit the ground.

    Touchdown. By rule.

  28. The NFL can’t take this away from the season ticket holders. We get billed thru the nose. That’s the one big bonus for two fan bases a year. Taking that away would be enough for me to cancel my season tickets.

  29. Part of the enticement for season ticket holders for good teams is the possible home Championship game. take that away then I’m fine with single game tickets as I go. what a horrible idea for a neutral site

  30. If they destroyed it, every fan should be thanking the Bengals. If neutral site playoff games are allowed in the US, it won’t be long that they will be in another country.

  31. Mark my words, by the end of the decade there will be neutral field conference championship games as well as some of those neutral fields being in England and Germany!

  32. The only game that should be in a rotation is the SB. Every team should host it in rotation before anyone gets it again.

  33. Can see those teams that lose out on Super Bowl bids being steered some business. But a hard sell for those towns to think they gain much by hosting a conference championship game. People aren’t going to go there for days on end, blow a lot of dough (like at Super Bowl) and the sort. Also, simple fact is both KC and Buffalo assuredly had already sold out any potential playoff games at home. Not just “sold in excess of 50k tickets). League wouldn’t want to run the risk that they don’t sell one of them out. Those games also wouldn’t draw the corporate crowd and mid-level celebrities that come out of the woodwork for the SB. And it would surely alienate some home fans.

  35. There’s nothing better than attending the championship game at your team’s home stadium, especially if they win it. Of course, the greedy powers that be in the NFL want to ruin it.

  36. It’s not happening. Any team that has ever had homefield advantage in the championship game would likely vote against it. Kansas City for example will never vote for this.

  37. There’s no question that this is going to happen. It might eventually happen that ALL playoff games are played at neutral sites. Why not?

  38. The rectify the Chiefs and Bengals going off script, KC will host Cinci. The winner will then travel to Buffalo to play the Bills…. Buffalo is still reeling from their player injury (cause no teams experience player injuries) and it just isn’t fair for Buffalo to play at an away site, or even a neutral site, or even at home…. So Buffalo is gifted a championship game, regardless of record.

  39. I was pulling for the Bengals for that reason alone! You play all season for the right to secure home field advantage. To take that away and it would be horrible for the sport and the fans.

  42. The only way to stop it is for the fans to boycott if they try it and you will never get the sheep to go along with a boycott!

  43. Where is the extra money supposedly going to come from with a neutral site? Tickets get sold no matter where the game is held, TV ratings would be equal, if you could squeeze a few extra bucks out of the deal it’d be marginal. And the idea you could replicate a Super Bowl atmosphere for the conference championships without stealing any thunder from the actual Super Bowl seems iffy at best.

  44. If the league makes it a true rotation of all 32 teams, that takes away the extra revenue they could make by having cities bid for the games. I don’t see what the point would be then. It’s hard enough to sell out playoff games in the team’s home city because you have short notice to make plans and they’re a lot more expensive. Now you have to pay for a last-minute flight and a hotel in some city you never wanted to visit? That’s the end of the great atmosphere we’ve had for these conference championship games.

  45. The NFL keeps all playoff ticket and TV money and reimbursed the home team for expenses. This isn’t a huge increase in revenue.

  46. 345snarkavenue says:
    January 23, 2023 at 12:14 pm

    It would be several levels of effin’ nutty for the Rams and Dolphins to meet at Lambeau Field.

    _____

    for sure. i mean, they’re not even in the same conference

    ===

    It’s a joke, but just wait. Eventually we’ll get to the point where the league looks at open seeding where all teams are mixed and sorted by record, because after diluting the division structure, they’ll find conference to be arbitrary as well.

  47. The league should spend less time screwing over fans and maybe more time getting full time officials.

  49. Owners won’t want the #1 seed anymore. They would be better off getting the 2 so they could host 2 home games but I guess there will be 8 teams coming soon even though the 7 seed seems to limp in and has no shot. They are 0-6 with a score differential of 73pts. They can call it “Super” Wild Card weekend all they want but the product is diluted.

  50. I think it’s nuts and won’t happen, it makes no sense. If you were to get the 1 seed, you would get a bye and 1 home playoff game…. Nonsense.

  51. I’m still not convinced the league is moving toward this. Its not particularly confusing as to why the league announced the ticket sales. You could claim there’s “no reason” for them to have done it, fine, but that would be mean there’s also “no reason” for 60% of the stories on this website.

    It’s unlikely the seeding/difference in games played scenario happens again. The league was dealing with an unprecedented situation.

    I’m also not buying the Bengals winning because they had some edge over their perceived slight. For one thing, the Bills and Chiefs were also slighted in their own way. For another, they were a good team that put together a dominant performance over a poorly coached Bills squad. Do we really believe the Bengals won be three scores because they were angry, or something? Does that actually happen in pro sports? If the Bills had won would we have made up an imagined chip on their shoulder or would we have just given them credit for a good win?

    I’m bummed the Bills aren’t in it but I’m glad we have a good conference championship at one team’s home field. Good game from the Bengals. Hopefully they’ll shut up the legions of commenters claiming that the league is rigged because the NFL wanted Allen vs. Mahomes. Big surprise that they’re not on here pushing that one today.

  52. mogogo1 says:
    January 23, 2023 at 12:35 pm

    Where is the extra money supposedly going to come from with a neutral site? Tickets get sold no matter where the game is held, TV ratings would be equal, if you could squeeze a few extra bucks out of the deal it’d be marginal. And the idea you could replicate a Super Bowl atmosphere for the conference championships without stealing any thunder from the actual Super Bowl seems iffy at best.

    ===

    To your first question, I think it would be about planning time. If the league knows where the game will be played a year in advance, they have time to build up all kinds of additional money-grubbing activities that can’t be thrown together at the last minute now.

    But that still runs into your second point, which I agree with. You can only make this game so special before it muddies things.

  54. People are getting worked up about completely nothing. There is no indication this will ever happen and the individual owners would never jeopardize the boost to their cities. This is a made up crisis that people are wasting emotional energy over.

  55. I honestly think the Super Bowl would be an even better event if it were played at one of the participants’ stadiums in whatever weather there may be.

  56. This is such a colossally stupid idea I can only assume it will happen.

    You had two of the most rabid fan bases buy 50,000 tickets in 24 hours. What happens when you get 2 less than enthusiastic fan bases involved. Ones that don’t travel to home games much less road games?

  57. dalewolf68 says:
    An insult to fans who buy tickets to watch their favorite team in their home city …

    ————

    I don’t disagree, but that’s not where the NFL’s bread is buttered and I’m sure they have all sorts of charts and graphs to back that up.

  58. The teams that got tax breaks for new stadiums will invoke Congressional interference. I would write such language into any future stadium deals that get state money or future tax breaks.

  59. I might be obtuse, but how does changing but location create more revenue? Serious question. Any playoff game is selling out anyway. More capacity?

  60. Home field advantage is a real thing and teams fight hard for it. What this would do is create a situation where if a team is locked into a playoff slot they don’t have as much incentive to keep playing. Picture a prime time game of a wildcard hopeful vs a leading contender’s second or third string guys.

  61. Something has to change, it doesn’t make sense for a #1 seed to have ALL OF THE advantages . It should be a level playing field for all of the division champions except for the one with the weakest record. No Byes, neutral site conference championships, or multiple teams get a bye.

  62. Fans need to vote with their wallets or the NFL will continue to put them last. Not holding my breath.

  64. Why bother with the reward of home field advantage? So then why bother with playoff seeding? So then why bother with playing any games? Just have the season simulated through Madden and charge people for the ticket to watch it at home. Gambling outfits and casinos can still take bets from the rubes. Stadiums can become community centers instead. No one ever gets hurt again playing the sport. International expansion becomes easy. No one screams about a London team anymore. No games are ever moved or cancelled for weather or conflict again. Sounds like a good way to go.

  65. aaronrodgers618 says:
    January 23, 2023 at 12:47 pm
    People are getting worked up about completely nothing. There is no indication this will ever happen and the individual owners would never jeopardize the boost to their cities. This is a made up crisis that people are wasting emotional energy over.

    ——————

    Florio is just going out on a limb and predicting this so that if it does happen he looks brilliant. And there’s no risk to him if it doesn’t happen.

    Though I agree it would be effin nutty indeed if an AFC team and NFC team met in the AFC championship at Lambeau.

  66. 49ersfury says:
    January 23, 2023 at 1:03 pm
    Something has to change, it doesn’t make sense for a #1 seed to have ALL OF THE advantages . It should be a level playing field for all of the division champions except for the one with the weakest record. No Byes, neutral site conference championships, or multiple teams get a bye.

    ————

    I do largely agree with this. IF it happened (which there’s not real reason to think if does), there’s still a massive incentive to get the 1 seed: a bye.

    It’s less of a huge deal when one team clearly locks up the 1, but there’s a very plausible scenario where the top two teams have the same record, and didn’t play each other, but one team gets a bye AND home field based on silly tiebreakers. That feels pretty unfair to me.

  67. What’s the point of fighting for seeding then?

    This is about as wise as moving the Raiders to Vegas and the Chargers out of San Diego.

  68. One reason 50,000 tickets sold so quickly was that the game guaranteed Mahomes vs Allen. Guaranteed!!
    All other neutral site games offer no such , for sure , match up.
    Pig in a poke.Purdy vs Hurst? Good matchup. But……..

  69. Imagine the fans who purchase the PSL’s, then have to pay for the season tickets, and then get screwed out of home playoff tickets. Those folks MUST be royally peeved!

    The NFL must understand that we are living in the Biden/Harris/Pelosi/Schumer economy where inflation is at a record high and families are not surviving as a result. Apparently, because the NFL is based in NYC< they think that everything is hunky dory throughout the entire US and citizens have tons of disposable income that they can use to buy neutral site NFL playoff tickets, plus all the additional costs of travel, food, hotel, parking, merch, etc.

    WE the People, no longer have that income because of record-high inflation, record-high government taxation, record-high Congressional spending, etc.

  70. I was interested to see how the NFL was going to schedule a game in a city dealing with riots.

  71. patswillreign says:
    January 23, 2023 at 1:03 pm
    Plane ticket + hotel + game ticket + $25 beers

    ————————

    A real fan is willing to sleep on cardboard at the bus station if thats what it takes.

  72. It would be great if they made the playoffs part of the international series – grow the game overseas but still give each team their eventual 9 home 9 away games – Super Bowl is Presidents’ Day weekend!

