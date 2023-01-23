Jets sign Will Parks to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Jets have signed safety Will Parks on one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Parks bounced between the practice squad and active roster all season, playing 14 games with three starts. He saw action on 210 defensive snaps and 148 on special teams.

He made 17 tackles.

Parks originally joined the Jets when they claimed him off waivers in December 2021.

He entered the NFL as a sixth-round selection of the Broncos in 2016 out of Arizona. Parks played four seasons in Denver before a stint with the Eagles in 2020. Parks has played 90 games with 23 starts and has 206 tackles, four interceptions, 14 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.