Mike McCarthy defends controversial punt

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2023, 9:48 AM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy repeatedly decided to punt on Sunday in situations where the analytics said they should have gone for it, and the last of those decisions was the first question he was asked after the game.

With the Cowboys facing fourth-and-10 and trailing 19-12 with 2:11 left in the game, the analytics recommendation was strong: Go for it. McCarthy was asked why he punted.

“What was the down and distance?” McCarthy asked the reporter.

When the reporter replied that it was fourth-and-10, McCarthy responded, “Yeah. That’s the answer. Yeah.”

But while a fourth-and-10 conversion attempt is a low-percentage move, punting the ball back to the other team when you’re down by seven points just before the two-minute warning is an even lower-percentage move.

That wasn’t the only time McCarthy punted when a more analytics-minded coach might have gone for it. On a fourth-and-5 at the 49ers’ 40-yard line, the Cowboys took a delay of game penalty and then punted when the analytics recommendation was strongly to go for it. On a fourth-and-5 at the Cowboys’ 48-yard line, the Cowboys punted when the analytics recommendation was moderately to go for it.

We’ll never know whether the Cowboys would have won had they been more aggressive on fourth downs, but they lost a winnable game on a day when they repeatedly punted when the analytics said they shouldn’t.

14 responses to “Mike McCarthy defends controversial punt

  1. Smart football and clock management was never McCarthy’s strong suit. It’s one of the more frustrating things us Packer fans had to deal with during his time in Green Bay.

  2. He has a lot of things to defend this morning, because he’s just a not a very good coach. He’s lucked out with a lot of talented rosters and has continuously underachieved over the years. I don’t think he gets another gig after Owner, GM, Coach, Team Doctor, President of Operations, and Radio Personality Jerruh fires him.

  3. Should’ve been treated as 4 down territory and never gotten to 4th & 10 is the right answer

  5. The earlier decision to punt on 4th and 5 from the 49ers 40 yard earlier was definitely questionable, but going for it when you’re 4th and 10 at your own 18 yard line is not. You punt the ball.
    The only mistake here was that they allowed the clock to run down too much before they punted. The 49ers got the ball at 2:05 which meant they could run any play without worrying about the clock.
    Dallas’ defence was playing well enough that with 3 timeouts and more than two minutes and fifty seconds on the clock, punting was the obvious and correct choice.
    That they ended up wasting 45 seconds is the problem, not the the choice to punt.
    Analytics are useful but the focus on them has now reached absurdity.

  6. McCarthy is one of the top 32 head coaches in the NFL.

    /s

    Terrible decision.
    terrible hire by Jerry.

  7. When you’re down in the 4th you have to choose a hill to die on. Punting there was wrong decision. 9ers offense is too strong and there was only 2 min left.

  9. As usual Mike McCarthy outsmarted us all! We were all playing checkers while McCarthy was playing …. Dungeons and Dragons maybe??? counting on his super secret weapon ultimate trick play – featuring Ezekiel Elliott as the center no less – to win it all on the last play of the game. That is some braniac coaching there folks. And it looked like it just might work for one one-hundredth of a second!

  10. I know Jerry really really wants Sean…..but I think he’s going to lose out to the Panthers , or Chargers or Buccaneers once the owners wake up and CAN both their coaches.

  11. meh. The punt was fine. The Cowboys have a Dak problem. In that they have Dak. When he got the ball with 3+ minutes left, I said, here’s where you tell us whether you’re worth your massive contract. He told us that he’s not. Time for the cowboys to move on.

  12. Based on all those interceptions Dak threw (including a pass that should have been caught and returned for a pick six), punting was the Cowboys best offense yesterday.

  13. Decision was correct, extend the game especially with three time-outs, lack of being ready to punt wasting all that time is an epic coach failure on confused, not prepared head coach and special teams coach. The big issue is the defense has no depth (will get worse next season when Dak’s salary goes up by $30 million), unable to adjust and based on one-player which with a coach that can make adjustments becomes easy to run over in the 4th.

  14. going for it on 4th and 10 from your own 25 is essentially an automatic loss. You have about a 10% chance of making that which means it’s a 90% chance of losing the game because the 49ers would’ve run the ball three times and Robbie Gould would have kick to make it a two score game, game over. So let’s not pretend that the Cowboys would’ve won or even had a better chance of winning, if they would have gone for it. I can see you going for it on the other fourth down situation’s, but whether they went for it on the fourth and 10 is irrelevant

