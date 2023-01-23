Ravens claim Trayvon Mullen off waivers

Getty Images

The Ravens have added a cornerback.

Baltimore has claimed Trayvon Mullen off waivers, according to the transaction wire.

The Cowboys cut Mullen over the weekend. Mullen had appeared in the Week 18 los to the Commanders, playing 35 defensive snaps. He was with the Cardinals for most of the season, appearing in eight games after Arizona acquired him in late August from Las Vegas.

A second-round pick in the 2019 draft, Mullen has appeared in 46 games with 31 starts. He’s recorded four interceptions with 29 passes defensed.

Notably, Mullen is also a cousin of quarterback Lamar Jackson. That may or may not help when it comes to the team’s contract negotiations with the quarterback.