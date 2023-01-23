Ravens will interview Chad O’Shea Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2023, 10:45 AM EST
Browns wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Chad O’Shea will be meeting with one of Cleveland’s divisional rivals on Monday.

The Ravens requested an interview with O’Shea last week and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the interview will take place to kick off the week.

O’Shea interviewed for the Jets’ offensive coordinator vacancy last week. He spent the 2019 season as the Dolphins offensive coordinator and has been with the Browns for the past three seasons.

Rams pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, and Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio are other reported candidates in Baltimore. The Ravens parted ways with Greg Roman last week.

3 responses to “Ravens will interview Chad O’Shea Monday

  1. have you seen the Browns pass offense?!? not sure why you’re lining this dude up for an interview.

  2. Want success?
    Do not hire former Patriot assistant coaches, they all lived off Brady for years and have been exposed over and over.

  3. MortimerInMiami says:
    January 23, 2023 at 12:02 pm
    Want success?
    Do not hire former Patriot assistant coaches, they all lived off Brady for years and have been exposed over and over.

    ——————–

    Daboll is in line for coach of the year. Flores is a very good DC. Ross Ventrone was being considere for head coach by Indy.

    Shall I keep going? You people are certifiable with the premise. It’s not accurate. You can only succeed when the owner is good or great. Every organization starts at the top. If a NE assistant goes into a bad situation, regardless of their talent, they’ll fail.

    BB hired all of these people. It’s Belichick. His thumbprint is all over the league both with coaches and GMs/scouts. Brady didn’t hire them. Belichick hired and developed them. The problem is, they’re not him.

    If it was Brady, he wouldn”t have gone 8-9 this year as Coach and GM of the Bucs signing and keeping all those old players who are cooked.

    Try to live in reality.

