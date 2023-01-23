Ravens will interview Chad O’Shea Monday

Getty Images

Browns wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Chad O’Shea will be meeting with one of Cleveland’s divisional rivals on Monday.

The Ravens requested an interview with O’Shea last week and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the interview will take place to kick off the week.

O’Shea interviewed for the Jets’ offensive coordinator vacancy last week. He spent the 2019 season as the Dolphins offensive coordinator and has been with the Browns for the past three seasons.

Rams pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, and Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio are other reported candidates in Baltimore. The Ravens parted ways with Greg Roman last week.