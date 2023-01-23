Report: Mike LaFleur, Brian Johnson, Marcus Brady in mix for Rams OC

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2023, 2:05 PM EST
New York Jets Training Camp
Getty Images

When the Jets parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur a couple of weeks ago, there was word of interest from other teams in LaFleur’s services.

It appears the Rams were on that list. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that LaFleur is one of three people Rams head coach Sean McVay has spoken to about the Rams’ offensive coordinator job.

Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady are also on that list.

Breer reports that things appear to be heading in LaFleur’s direction. If he does wind up being hired by the Rams, he’d be taking a job that his brother Matt held under McVay during the 2017 season.

1 responses to “Report: Mike LaFleur, Brian Johnson, Marcus Brady in mix for Rams OC

  1. Don’t count out Jay Gruden or Greg Olson. Both on the staff and have experience as OCs. Seems like LaFleur is the better choice of the 3 being mentioned. Mike’s bro, Matt, was McVay’s QB coach in 2017? Mike struggled as the op offensive mind with the Jets.
    Brady struggled as #2 offensive mind (Frank Reich) and Johnson , while successfule was # 3 offensive mind on Eagles behind Nick Sirianni and OC Shane Steichen. I’m sure Mcvay has more knowledge of the 5 potential candidates than what, we, the public know.

