Report: Ravens schedule interview with Justin Outten

Posted by Charean Williams on January 23, 2023, 4:09 PM EST
The Ravens have become the third team to schedule an interview with Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Outten also has interviews with the Rams and the Titans, who also are looking for a new offensive coordinator.

The Ravens are seeking to replace Greg Roman, who they fired Thursday.

They also have interest in Browns receivers coach/pass game coordinator Chad O’Shea and Rams pass game coordinator Zac Robinson.

Outten called the plays for the Broncos in the final two games after they fired Nathaniel Hackett, and Denver rushed for 117 yards against the Chiefs in Week 17 and for 205 yards in Week 18 against the Chargers.

Outten began his NFL coaching career in Atlanta in 2016 as an intern before earning a promotion to offensive assistant, a job he held in 2017-18. He was the Packers’ tight ends coach from 2019-21 before following Hackett to Denver.

  3. wonderboy says:
    January 23, 2023 at 4:18 pm
    They’re getting bad candidates because the interested party doesn’t believe Lamar will be there, and if he is, it won’t be for long.

    Baltimore has themselves in a heap of trouble with the way they handled this with such arrogance.

  5. Didn’t realize Greg Roman actually “fired.” And hard to believe they would hire a guy with two games of experience, as there are a number of ones with more experience available. But if he was able to run the ball well in those two games, he’s up their alley.

