Report: Sean Payton to have second interview with Broncos this week

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2023, 10:10 AM EST
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

Sean Payton met with the Broncos last week and it appears there’s more for the two sides to discuss.

Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Payton will have a second interview with the Broncos on Wednesday. It’s the first report of a candidate getting a second interview in Denver, although Mike Klis of KUSA reported late last week that the plan was to have one to three finalists back in for further conversations.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn interviewed with the Broncos last Friday to wrap up the first round of interviews for Denver. They’ve also spoken with their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, former Stanford head coach David Shaw, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh was withdrawn his name from consideration.

Payton has also interviewed with the Texans and he had a scheduled interview with the Panthers last Friday postponed. That meeting was rescheduled for Monday.

7 responses to “Report: Sean Payton to have second interview with Broncos this week

  1. KC will dominate that division for next 10 years, but 1/2 the NFL still goes to playoffs similar to NBA along with length of season. So at least he’ll get a wild card birth year after year.

  5. If he actually does make Wilson look like 2019 Wilson then he deserves to be put in the HOF immediately

  7. The reality here is there aren’t going to be that many jobs he wants. Less than he imagined are available. These people can pay him what he wants and they will sideline George Paton and give Sean Payton full control. Question is what about the draft picks for the Saints? Denver has very little to offer.

