Rodger Saffold on Bills loss: You almost run out of gas at some point

January 23, 2023
The Bills’ season came to an end with Sunday’s loss to the Bengals and that left players with the need to come to the facility in order to clean out their lockers on Monday.

Guard Rodger Saffold took some time out of that task in order to speak to reporters about the unhappy end to the season. There was a lot of talk on Sunday about the Bills not being able to match the energy that the Bengals brought to the field and Saffold’s comments suggest that’s the way it felt internally as well.

“Guys were exhausted during the week and our coaches did the best they could try to modify the week . . . but there was just uncharacteristic things that were kind of happening . . . I have to kind of put that into effect and not as an excuse just this team has been fighting for so long and fighting through all of this adversity you almost run out of gas at some point,” Saffold said, via Bridget Condon of NFL Media.

Saffold said players “haven’t been able to take a breath since the Damar situation” in reference to safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest during the team’s Week 17 game in Cincinnati and it was clear that the situation took a toll on the Bills emotionally over the last few weeks. They’ll have a chance to catch their breath now, but it will be a long time before they’ll get a chance to show that they’ve regained their footing on the field.

  1. Saffold was our worst OL all year, we have a bottom 3 OL; take some freaking accountability.

  2. It probably sounds like excuse-making, but you could see it yesterday. This team was spent. Every team has adversity, but there was more than a fair share in Buffalo this past season.

    Which is not to take anything away from what the Bengals did. They were the better team the last half of the season, and certainly yesterday. They would have won regardless. They & KC are the standard in the AFC right now, and the Bills have to try to catch up.

  3. No mental toughness. They showed it last year, too.

    Maybe if you were mature and addressed the 13 second chokejob last year instead of ducking and running like McDermott did immediately after last year’s loss in all of his arrogance, you would be more mentally tough this year as a team.

    You had every chance in the world to win it for Hamlin and you simply got out-everything’d at home.

    Suggestion: Stop reading your press clippings that you like to do induce so much via the media and social media. You’re not special. You’ve won nothing except a couple of division titles as NE rebuilds.

    Enjoy the cap hell and personnel losses in upcoming seasons.

  4. Maybe this shows that getting to 13 AFC championship games and winning 9 in 20 years for the Patriots is one of the most remarkable if not the most remarkable achievement in NFL history. Pats had a target on their back that entire run…they took everyone’s best shot week after week. They went through the Bruschi situation and kept on winning. The Bills have been favorites for a few years now and have failed. Come up with all the excuses you want the Bills are what we thought they were.

  5. You don’t run out of gas you find your limits on talent (drafting and what you can afford) and coaching ability.

  6. Adversity? They’re getting paid millions of dollars to play a game. They’re completely detached from real-world worries. The one they had, Hamlin’s heart attack, was resolved as he recovered and was even well enough to visit the team and the game. Which came after the Bills were allowed to play one less game and handed the prospect of a neutral-site next game.

    That’s not adversity! That’s opportunity.

  7. Apparently Buffalo is allergic to snowflakes these days. You’d think they’d be up for it. Apparently the lowly Bungles had no issue with getting ready for this game. They dominated.

  9. I would think that what the Bills players witnessed as the medical staff was reviving Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field had to have been traumatic for some of them. Perhaps that is what Saffold is hinting about.

  11. Bills are soft. If you can’t impose your will physically-at all-it doesn’t matter who your QB is. You. Will. Lose.

  12. Its simply expectations … The Bengals were tougher having to beat the Ravens twice just to go to Buffalo. Now you guys know what the 1990-1993 Bills went through. The defense for some reason, wasnt ready to play …

  13. Ahhh yes, the Phins exposed the fact that Buffalo has a Bottom 3 OL propped up by Allen being an absolute freak avoiding pressure and it’s the #1 an in the league under pressure because he’s always under pressure. They also exposed that outside of Diggs he’s got no receivers.

  14. Admitting to the press you’re gassed is an advantage to your competition. It’s weak. Next postseason iff you get there your opposition will; get a lift. A Belichick coached team would never admit to this

  15. Bills fan here – the team is somehow softer than paper mache. Hamlin’s return was supposed to have the opposite effect and lift the team’s spirits, get the fans going crazy. That game was a flat out dud. Outside of the 1st quarter the defense played decent, but the offense was WAY off.

  16. chuckshontaspads says:
    January 23, 2023 at 12:32 pm
  17. Bills are a great team. Long season for them with so many expectations, plus all of the events that happened. I feel for them. But they are great and they still have a bright future with Josh Allen. Joe Burrow is special

  18. RAN OUT OF GAS? Bills fan here homer for life. But Buffalo did nothing of relevance during free agency. DRAFTED TERRIBLY….passed on Breece Hall & Kenneth Walker they just would not trade up. And they would not sign any impactful FA. Did nothing at the trade deadline. Buffalo simply was counting on their drafting skills & depending on their #1 RB Singletary #2 WR Gabe Davis & #1 TE Knox. All JAGS. McDermott will never coach this team to the Superbowl.

  19. I actually thought this excuse would come out last night. Surprised it took until this morning for someone to use it…

  20. “The Phins exposed Allen , keep him in the pocket and cover his receivers .”
    ———————————————————————————–
    The Bills scored 34 points, had nearly 500 yards of offense, and Allen threw for 3tds and 350 yards against Miami in the playoffs. Yeah, the Phins really exposed Allen.

  21. As much as I hate to say it, the Bengals imposed their will on Buffalo during that game.

    They were the better team but I agree with others, Buffalo just looked out of it from the get go. Their defense was pretty much none existent and Allen is expected to do way too much for the offense.

    Buffalo has problems but they’re fixable beginning with a new running back roster and another wideout.

  22. Unfortunately my beloved Thundering Herd needs an upgraded O-line, bigger D-line, new OC (he is not a great play caller as he just calls plays) and Josh needs to work on his fundamentals again. Since Daboll left his accuracy slipped back a little again and he became careless with ball. We are a great regular season team but not quite a good enough playoff team.

  23. I hope he’s not on the team next year, because Saffold was a complete disappointment and for him to place blame anywhere but on his weak shoulders just shows that his best days are way way back behind him. So many penalties because he couldn’t handle his man this year. Good luck in retirement.

