Sean McDermott: I’m not going to get into staff right now

Getty Images

The Bills’ 2022 season came to a disappointing end with Sunday’s 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the divisional round.

When a team has sky-high expectations like Buffalo did and comes up short, there’s always the chance that the club could undergo some significant changes on the coaching staff.

But head coach Sean McDermott didn’t want to address the status of either his offensive or defensive coordinator in his Monday press conference.

“I’m not going to get into staff right now. Obviously, not even 24 hours past yesterday’s game,” McDermott said.

McDermott was separately asked about Ken Dorsey, who just finished his first year as the team’s offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll.

“There’s a first year for everyone, and I thought Dorsey really did some good things, and there’s some things that he can learn from as well,” McDermott said. “I know this, when you’re committed to a cause and you work hard at things, and you put the team first, you learn from experiences. So, like all of us, we have to learn from experience.”

The Bills finished No. 2 in total yards and No. 2 in points scored in 2022. The club also was No. 2 in points allowed and No. 6 in total defense in its sixth year under coordinator Leslie Frazier.

With those numbers, McDermott moving on from either would be a bit of a surprise. But because McDermott left the door open to staff changes, they may be coming.