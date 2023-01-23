Sean McDermott: I’m not going to get into staff right now

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 23, 2023, 4:43 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Bills’ 2022 season came to a disappointing end with Sunday’s 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the divisional round.

When a team has sky-high expectations like Buffalo did and comes up short, there’s always the chance that the club could undergo some significant changes on the coaching staff.

But head coach Sean McDermott didn’t want to address the status of either his offensive or defensive coordinator in his Monday press conference.

“I’m not going to get into staff right now. Obviously, not even 24 hours past yesterday’s game,” McDermott said.

McDermott was separately asked about Ken Dorsey, who just finished his first year as the team’s offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll.

“There’s a first year for everyone, and I thought Dorsey really did some good things, and there’s some things that he can learn from as well,” McDermott said. “I know this, when you’re committed to a cause and you work hard at things, and you put the team first, you learn from experiences. So, like all of us, we have to learn from experience.”

The Bills finished No. 2 in total yards and No. 2 in points scored in 2022. The club also was No. 2 in points allowed and No. 6 in total defense in its sixth year under coordinator Leslie Frazier.

With those numbers, McDermott moving on from either would be a bit of a surprise. But because McDermott left the door open to staff changes, they may be coming.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Sean McDermott: I’m not going to get into staff right now

  2. Dorsey didn’t really do anything innovative, and wasn’t even doing some of the things that were successful for Daboll when he was there. There didn’t seem to be a while lot of surprises with the Bills schemes. Maybe someone like Frank Reich would be a better OC at this point.

  4. I thought Dorsey’s offense was ineffective and lacked creativity.against the Bengals. It relies too much on Josh improvising; running, receivers playing sandlot football, always lining up in the shot gun, minimal screens or draws, little play action or boot legs.

  5. Frazier needs ti be shown the door. He’s 20 years behind in defensive philosophy. We’ve seen it two years a row now where this team has absolutely no answer for modern NFL offenses

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.