Sean McDermott: Stefon Diggs “a competitive guy,” it hurts when it isn’t good enough

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs looked upset on the sideline as the team’s 27-10 loss to the Bengals played out on Sunday afternoon and he didn’t stick around to share any of his thoughts with the media.

Diggs could be seen standing with outstretched arms as quarterback Josh Allen sat with coaches looking at tablets on the sideline, but he cleared out of the locker room quickly after the loss so there was no opportunity to elaborate on a frustrating day for the Buffalo offense. Allen said he would need to watch film of the game to have a fuller grasp of why things went wrong and “whatever it was that we couldn’t get him the ball tonight we’re gonna have to learn from.”

Head coach Sean McDermott said Diggs was in the room when he addressed the team and chalked the reaction up to a competitive player experiencing a painful loss.

“That’s what matters most,” McDermott said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “He’s a competitive guy. That’s what makes him good is what you saw. He’s very competitive like we all are. We work extremely hard at these jobs to be the best we can possibly be, and it hurts. I wouldn’t want a guy that doesn’t hurt, right? So when you put it all on the line out there, we put it all on the line, and tonight it wasn’t good enough. That’s the part that stings.”

The Bills have experienced a series of painful losses in the playoffs over Diggs’ three seasons with the team and it’s hard not to wonder if the team is ever going to figure out a way to win the big one after falling short so many times in a row.