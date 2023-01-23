Sean McDermott: You keep knocking on the door

The Bills have been among the best teams in the AFC for the last three seasons, but they have not been able to finish the job in the postseason.

Losses in Kansas City ended the 2020 and 2021 seasons and the Bills’ misery was extended with a 27-10 drubbing at the hands of the Bengals this year. This loss took place on a snowy day in Buffalo, so nabbing the home field advantage the Bills had been chasing didn’t turn out to be much help to the cause.

The run of unhappy endings may have some people wondering if the Bills can keep trying the same things if they want to get a different result. After Sunday’s loss, however, Bills head coach Sean McDermott did not sound like someone who thinks this team’s window to win a championship is closing.

“This is a good football team and you learn from things like this,” McDermott said, via the team’s website. “You keep knocking on the door. That’s what you do. You stay steadfast in your focus and your approach. You work your tail off. Again, that’s a good football team we just played, and they played better than we did. They coached better than we did. And we’ve got to learn from this and make the proper adjustments so we can continue to move this organization forward because that’s the direction we’re heading. That’s what we have to do if we want to continue to knock at this door and move beyond where we were this year. So the goal hasn’t changed and won’t change for this organization. And we’ve got to continue to do everything we can to get there. That’s the goal.”

Every offseason brings changes and the Bills have used the last couple to try to find the missing pieces of their championship puzzle. That hasn’t worked out and now we’ll see if the next few months feature a different approach to their attempt to scale the final mountain.

Sean McDermott: You keep knocking on the door

  1. This is a discouraging response. The team has not learned from its mistakes at all, despite his constant coach speak to the contrary. In reality this team is regressing closer to the 2019 wild card loser version of itself, than it is to progressing from the 2020 team who fell a game short of the superbowl.

    They will not get there without serious staff changes and evaluations of game strategy and football philosophy. They will continue to knock, and it will never be answered.

    The Chiefs were already ahead of them. The Bengals have gone from 1st overall pick bad, to surpassing them in a matter of 3 seasons.

  2. Not a competitive game at all, and looked it was going to be the same 3 weeks ago before the game was stopped. Bills seem to be emotionally worn out right now, maybe result of the pressure of being heavily favoured by all pundits for months plus the tough losses of last and previous years

  3. The same old saying in Buffalo year after year! There’s always next year!
    Will we ever get a championship in Buffalo?
    I doubt it.
    Just hope.
    Sad day when your team doesn’t show up.

  4. Sean has spent 5 1st round picks on a defense that looks like it would have given up 45 pts if Josh could manage 42.

    Year after year 1st and 2nd rounders go to the defense and it’s left the Buffalo OL in shambles.

    It’s a bottom 5 OL at best and that is with Allen being a bucking bronco houdini man to sack.

  5. And then they get the door slammed in their face.
    You don’t knock on it, you knock it down.

  6. Bills are a soft team. Would still have been soft even if Von Miller was there.

  8. That team wasn’t built for bad weather football, and they didn’t make a single adjustment at halftime

  9. Knock on the door? To paraphrase Bum Phillips, you need to bang on the door and kick the SOB in!

