Sean McDermott: You keep knocking on the door

The Bills have been among the best teams in the AFC for the last three seasons, but they have not been able to finish the job in the postseason.

Losses in Kansas City ended the 2020 and 2021 seasons and the Bills’ misery was extended with a 27-10 drubbing at the hands of the Bengals this year. This loss took place on a snowy day in Buffalo, so nabbing the home field advantage the Bills had been chasing didn’t turn out to be much help to the cause.

The run of unhappy endings may have some people wondering if the Bills can keep trying the same things if they want to get a different result. After Sunday’s loss, however, Bills head coach Sean McDermott did not sound like someone who thinks this team’s window to win a championship is closing.

“This is a good football team and you learn from things like this,” McDermott said, via the team’s website. “You keep knocking on the door. That’s what you do. You stay steadfast in your focus and your approach. You work your tail off. Again, that’s a good football team we just played, and they played better than we did. They coached better than we did. And we’ve got to learn from this and make the proper adjustments so we can continue to move this organization forward because that’s the direction we’re heading. That’s what we have to do if we want to continue to knock at this door and move beyond where we were this year. So the goal hasn’t changed and won’t change for this organization. And we’ve got to continue to do everything we can to get there. That’s the goal.”

Every offseason brings changes and the Bills have used the last couple to try to find the missing pieces of their championship puzzle. That hasn’t worked out and now we’ll see if the next few months feature a different approach to their attempt to scale the final mountain.