Sean Payton to interview with Cardinals

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2023, 2:08 PM EST
New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks
Add the Cardinals to the list of potential suitors for Sean Payton.

Payton will interview with the Cardinals on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

A Super Bowl-winning coach with the Saints who took the last year off, Payton is considered the highest-profile candidate in this year’s coaching carousel. Payton is also a candidate for the Texans, Panthers and Broncos jobs.

The long list of Cardinals coaching candidates also includes Ejiro Evero, Brian Flores, Aaron Glenn, Vance Joseph, Dan Quinn, Frank Reich and DeMeco Ryans.

4 responses to “Sean Payton to interview with Cardinals

  1. I guess I’m wondering why we are paying so much attention to Sean Payton. I mean, he managed to win only one Super Bowl with Drew Brees as his longtime quarterback, managed to string together three straight 7-9 seasons when Brees was in his prime, and only has a 9-8 career record in the playoffs.

    So why pay top price when you could get an awesome young head coach from the assistant ranks instead?

  2. Can they just fire McCarthy, hire this guy, and get it over with. Everyone knows Jerry Jones tampered with him. No one is buying this farce.

  3. This would not end well. Over pay for a HC, be stuck with Kyler Murray and have to give up draft compensation.

  4. davefromtheburgh says:
    January 23, 2023 at 2:53 pm
    I guess I’m wondering why we are paying so much attention to Sean Payton.
    ———————————————-
    Why? Because Sean Payton is everyone’s Golden Boy. It doesn’t matter that the NFL suspended him for a year and it doesn’t matter that he’s one of many coaches who flamed out after winning a SB. The media loves him.

    He should stick to the TV booth.

