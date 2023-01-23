Stefon Diggs: It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was the last player to leave the field Sunday after the team’s loss. He was one of the last players out of the locker room, too.

His brother, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, was the first player out of his team’s locker room earlier in the day.

Stefon Diggs has received criticism for his quick postgame departure. Running back Duke Johnson escorted Diggs back into the locker room for Sean McDermott’s address to the team before Diggs then left for good.

On Monday, McDermott chalked it up to Diggs’ competitiveness.

Diggs responded with three tweets.

Diggs’ first tweet read: “Want me to be okay with losing? Nah.” His second read: “Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard? Nah.” His third read: “It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result.”

During the game, Diggs was caught by CBS cameras yelling at and waving his arms at quarterback Josh Allen on the sideline. Allen never looked up from his tablet.

Allen targeted Diggs 10 times, with Diggs catching four for 35 yards.

11 responses to “Stefon Diggs: It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result

  2. Can’t argue with Diggs, Allen played poorly and missed several throws. Meanwhile, Burrow didn’t…

  3. You always find out about a players and teams true character when things are going poorly, that’s the true test of who steps up and who folds.
    The Bills folded up like a cheap tent.

  10. He’ll still have the Minnesota Miracle, no matter what. Will he be known for anything else is another matter.

  11. Buffalo meet Stefon Diggs. He’s the same guy the Vikings employed remember? Looked like Allen has grown tired of his antics on the sideline. Can’t blame him. He’s a me first player. If he would’ve had 100yds and a TD he’d be happy even in a loss. He’s not the type of guy you want on the roster if you’re serious about competing for a Super Bowl.

