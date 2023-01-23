Tom Brady gets testy with questions about 2023

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2023, 7:40 PM EST
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

It’s not supposed to happen this way on your own podcast.

Buccaneers (for now) quarterback Tom Brady, appearing on his Let’s Go! podcast, got testy with long-time friend and co-host Jim Gray, for asking a question far more innocuous than the grilling Gray once gave to Pete Rose.

Gray asked Brady whether he’ll play in 2023. Said Brady, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, “If I knew what I was going to fucking do, I would’ve already fucking done it. I’m taking it a day at a time. I appreciate you asking. Thank you.”

At least he said thank you.

Brady becomes a free agent in March. Until then, the Buccaneers have exclusive negotiating rights with Brady. Which means no one else can talk to him or his agent.

But we know how it goes. Tampering happens, especially at the Scouting Combine. It’s only a problem if the team that does it is too indiscreet, too loose lipped, too brazen in the pursuit of Brady. Like the Dolphins were a year ago.

Potential destinations include the Raiders, 49ers, Titans, Dolphins, Jets, the Panthers if Sean Payton ends up there, and maybe even the Patriots.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Tom Brady gets testy with questions about 2023

  7. washed. needed to go to a stacked team when h left the pats now he needs to find another stacked team.

  10. Brady has wanted the 9ers for along time. Will SF be content with the development of Big C*ck Brock or will management want a veteran rental for this super bowl ready roster?

  11. Brady is done . Dead arm and less mobile than ever. It’s about time the media stop pretending he can still play. What are they afraid of.

  13. Noodel Arm Brady can’t go to Miami. They tampered. It’d be like spitting in the face of the act and the light punishment they already got.

    Miami with 3 teams: NE, NOs and Tampa.

    3 teams. The punishment was very light considering it was 3 total teams affected.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.