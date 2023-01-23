Unprecedented betting odds show no clear favorite among Eagles, Chiefs, Bengals, 49ers

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2023, 12:04 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers
Never before have the final four teams in the NFL playoff race had no clear favorite and no significant underdog like this year, when the betting odds suggest the Eagles, Chiefs, Bengals and 49ers are almost perfectly matched.

The two home teams — the Eagles and Chiefs — are slight favorites in Sunday’s conference championship games, and for the odds to win the Super Bowl there’s almost perfect balance among the four teams.

Sports books are currently listing the Eagles and Chiefs as slight co-favorites to win the Super Bowl, with +260 odds, and the Bengals and 49ers just behind them at +275.

This is unprecedented as far back as records of betting odds go: Never before has there been this complete lack of a clear favorite heading into the two conference championship games.

Things can change if there’s a significant injury or a surprisingly one-sided result in one of the conference championship games, but it’s likely that the Super Bowl point spread will be no more than a couple of points in either direction.

And it’s likely that we’re going to see three more close, competitive games between top teams in the conference championships and the Super Bowl.

  3. It is interesting how even these last four teams are. At this point it’s no surprise if any of them win it all.

    The Eagles seem to be the one team of the bunch without an obvious weak spot. For the Chiefs, it’s Mahomes’s sprain and their losing streak against the Bengals. For the Bengals, their OL (which admittedly did great this week). For the 49ers, Purdy’s inexperience and Shanahan’s worrisome history of late-playoff coaching.

    The Eagles might not have the same kind of star power as the others, but what they seem to have loads of is balance and steadiness. The 49ers defense may be the test of whether anyone can rattle them.

    It feels like the best 4 teams have made it here – should be great stuff from here to the end.

  4. I’m still not sure how the Eagles aren’t favored by at least 4. They absolutely DEMOLISHED their divisional opponent, while the 9ers, while comfortable, kinda eeked out the win. The 9ers offense did just enough and with McCaffrey being dinged up, I have to imagine they won’t be *better*. The Dallas and Philly defenses are pretty similarly ranked, but Philly is a hair better overall and the Philly offense is going to be better than Dallas, one would imagine.

  5. Does anybody else want to say it? Maybe the Bills just weren’t that good. How else do you have 3 backup OL steamroll the Bills Defensive line the entire game? I mean the Bengals certainly didn’t look like Superbowl Champs against a Ravens squad that was on the downslide with an injured backup QB.

  6. Mahomes has to stay in the pocket. Can the Bengals get to him and win it all? Philly should be able to shut down the rookie unless the owners have finally felt like this SF team has paid their dues and deserves the championship. Storylines written by the best hollywood writers …

  7. 50DrunksInABar says:
    January 23, 2023 at 12:58 pm
    That's called recency bias. When Dallas crushed an overmatched and listless Bucs team the pundits were all saying it's Dak's time to shine and picking the upset. R-e-c-e-n-c-y b-i-a-s. Philly is legit and it will take everything SF has, but if you watched SF at all this year you would know the D is great and the offense can steamroll people. There is no favorite in the Philly SF game. Both great.

    That’s called recency bias. When Dallas crushed an overmatched and listless Bucs team the pundits were all saying it’s Dak’s time to shine and picking the upset. R-e-c-e-n-c-y b-i-a-s. Philly is legit and it will take everything SF has, but if you watched SF at all this year you would know the D is great and the offense can steamroll people. There is no favorite in the Philly SF game. Both great.

  8. I’m still not sure how the Eagles aren’t favored by at least 4. They absolutely DEMOLISHED their divisional opponent,

    It was the Giants and Daniel Jones.

