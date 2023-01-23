Von Miller: Our window is still open

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 23, 2023, 1:15 PM EST
The Bills signed edge rusher Von Miller with the idea that he would be their closer in the postseason — the piece that could help the club get over the top to reach Super Bowl LVII.

But that was not able to come to fruition, as Miller tore his ACL during Buffalo’s Thanksgiving Day victory over Detroit.

Now that the Bills have been eliminated from the postseason, Miller — who signed a six-year contract with Buffalo last March — said he’s looking forward to running it back with his coaches and teammates in 2023.

“My message to the guys was, as competitors, whenever you lose, you go back to the drawing board and you say, ‘Oh I’ve gotta make some changes, I’ve got to do this, I’ve got to do that, I’ve got to work harder,’” Miller said in his press conference. “You should always debrief. But I honestly feel like we’re in a unique spot. We’ve got a great football team. We’ve got great coaches. We’ve got great staff, great players. Sometimes, more isn’t always the answer. Sometimes you’ve just got to keep playing. Sometimes you’ve got to line back up, give us another year, and just go through it again.

“We lost four games — we lost four games this whole entire year. Four games out of the 19 games that we played? And we lost four of those games. We had a great season. We had a great year.

Miller added that he signed with the Bills to have multiple shots at winning a Super Bowl and he thinks Buffalo is still fully capable of accomplishing that goal.

“Just because we lost to the Bengals, it doesn’t diminish the type of team that we know we have. It doesn’t diminish our team in this league,” Miller said. “We have a really good team. Our window is still open and brighter days are definitely ahead for us.”

Miller was a difference-maker on defense when he was healthy. He had 8.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 12 quarterback hits for Buffalo. He also recorded a pair of passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Miller has a significant road to recovery ahead with the second ACL tear of his career. He previously went through the process in 2013 entering the 2014 season.

He noted he’s six weeks from his surgery and he’s walking around and working out. But he’ll need another six-to-seven weeks to start running. But his recovery is likely going to take around nine months, though Miller said he’s hopeful he can shorten that window to six or seven months.

9 responses to “Von Miller: Our window is still open

  1. Not slammed shut but is just about closed as the GM and coaches have to figure out how to improve with less talent as Josh’s Salary kicks in and they no longer can afford to pay certain starters what they want, afford any type of depth (like a secondary or O-line) and be able to acquire decent free agents.

  2. Seems like every year a paper champion is crowned in September and then flames out. This year it was the Bills. Hard to say if the window is still open for Buffalo.

  3. He’s right – though I’m sure this will get translated as Bills’ “arrogance” and Von guaranteeing Super Bowl wins or something.

    Beane has some work to do this offseason, but they can still be in the mix in the years ahead. The terrible thing about the playoffs is that it can be an abrupt end – but it’s also a new season as long as you can get there. I’d expect the Bills to make the playoffs more often than not while they have Allen.

  4. He must have inside info on the rule changes that will be made to help the Bills next season.

  5. Open in the same way Big Ben and the Steelers’ window was open for the last 8 years of his career. Always in the mix for the division. Always in the playoffs. But never quite a SB contender. That is what the Bills will be for the next 5-7 years until Josh Allen breaks down and becomes Cam Newton.

  6. Sounds like he’s trying to convince himself of that ridiculous statement. Just lol 😭🤣

  7. We know. There’ll be all sorts of hype throughout the offseason and during the season. But they’ll blow it in the playoffs. They’ve been Super Bowl favorites for what 3 seasons now? Von was the missing piece. Then Hines was the missing piece. They are the AFCs Cowboys.

  9. Gets harder after you pay your QB the big bucks. Packer fans know this and Chiefs fans will learn this

