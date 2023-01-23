Would Jeff Bezos sell the Washington Post to buy the Commanders?

Getty Images

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has yet to make a bid to buy the Washington Commanders. Some wonder whether he will get involved in the chase for the team owned by Daniel Snyder since 1999.

Via Josh Kosman of the New York Post, some believe Bezos may sell the Washington Post in order to buy the Commanders.

That seems like too simple of a solution, if it’s true that Snyder doesn’t want to sell to Bezos because Bezos owns the Washington Post. Snyder doesn’t hate the Washington Post for what it may write in the future but for what it has written in the past, specifically about Snyder. Specifically to perhaps force Snyder out. Per the report, however, Snyder would regard it as a goodwill gesture, if Bezos were to sell the Washington Post.

A spokesman for Bezos told the New York Post that the Washington Post isn’t for sale.

Here’s an idea, sparked by the fact that Carroll Rosenbloom and Robert Irsay once traded the Rams for the Colts, straight up. Bezos could include the Washington Post as part of the purchase price of the Commanders, and then Snyder would tell the Post to cover Bezos and the Commanders as aggressively as Bezos and the Post covered Snyder and the Commanders.

I was kidding when I started typing that paragraph. But the time I finished it, it started to sound like a pretty good idea.