49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu is arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

The 49ers have an off-field issue to contend with, as they prepare for their biggest on-field moment of the year.

Via the Bay Area News Group, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday afternoon. He faces allegations of suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Police reportedly were called to Omenihu’s home at 4:39 p.m. local time. A woman told the responding officers that Omenihu is her boyfriend, and that he “pushed her to the ground during an argument.”

She complained of arm pain, but there were no visible physical injuries observed. She declined medical treatment.

A fifth-round pick of the Texans in 2019, Omenihu was traded to the 49ers in 2021. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games, with three starts. He had 4.5 sacks.

He had two sacks and a forced fumble in the wild-card win over the Seahawks.

The situation wouldn’t result in a league-imposed suspension until after the criminal case is concluded, at the earliest. It’s also unlikely that Omenihu would be placed on paid leave.

Whether the team decides not to activate him for the NFC Championship game is a different matter.