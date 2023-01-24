Aaron Rodgers continues to hold all the cards regarding his future

Posted by Mike Florio on January 24, 2023, 7:19 PM EST
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

As reports mount regarding the possibility that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be traded and/or the question of whether the Packers will refuse to trade him to an NFC team, there’s one very important thing to remember.

Aaron Rodgers holds all the cards.

He has a fully-guaranteed compensation package of $58.3 million in 2023. If the Packers want to avoid that obligation, they need to trade him where he wants to go. If that’s in the NFC, so be it.

Rodgers has the ultimate hammer. He can tell the Packers, “I’m not leaving.” He can force the Packers to pay him all that money, even if they’d rather turn the page to Jordan Love.

As Rodgers said on Tuesday, none of the machinations matter until he decides whether he wants to play. Then comes the question of whether he’ll play for the Packers or someone else. Then comes the question of whether, if not the Packers, where will he play?

If Rodgers has a new team that is willing to pay him and to give the Packers whatever they want for Rodgers (and they’d be wise to be reasonable), the only question is whether Rodgers wants to play there.

As Rodgers acknowledged last week, it doesn’t matter that he doesn’t have a no-trade clause. No one will trade for him if he doesn’t want to play there. And if he makes it clear that, for example, there’s only one team for which he’ll play and if that team is in the NFC, the Packers will have to decide whether to send him to that team or to welcome him back, even if they’d rather not.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

40 responses to “Aaron Rodgers continues to hold all the cards regarding his future

  4. This stuff is silly. GB has to pay him. He is a top 5 Qb
    Why wouldn’t they want him. It’s not like Jordan Love is better.

  5. He’s not walking away from all that money. So they’ll have to deal with his offseason drama and his constant need for attention.

  6. I’m sure there are a ton of teams that want a qb that can make them just barely miss the playoffs

  8. What team would want a 1-2 year diva who’s concerned about MVP only? He’s going to set an organization back 5 years.

  9. Rodgers also hold all the packer’s cajones too. Because the grovling, spineless leadership in that org let’s rodgers walk all over them time and time again.

  11. On behalf of football fans everywhere the following request is made: can the media please stop reporting on (a) Aaron Rodgers’ retirement rumination and (b) anything to do with the Dallas Cowboys? These stale topics have been beaten to death.

  12. Transitioning on from HOF QBs is the sort of high class problem every team wants to have.

  13. “Why wouldn’t they want him. It’s not like Jordan Love is better.” Jordan Love may not be better right now but he certainly isnt worse and is a far better scrambler than Rodgers.he will get better the more reps in real games he experiences.trade AR and get what you can for him.

  14. Cryptic headline. When did the Cardinals become players in the Aaron Rodgers tournament?

  17. They turned down the 3rd pick in the draft to pay Aaron Rodgers $53M in 2023!

    Someone should get fired for that.

  18. What if the Packers want Rogers not Love but Rogers wants the Cowboys. Does Rogers still hold all the cards?

  20. Rodgers is playing in green bay next year. Rodgers is playing in green bay in 2024. He is under contract for millions and millions. He ain’t going nowhere. This is what Gute wanted. This is what Rodgers wanted.

  21. I think that it is a whole bunch of bung – not trading him to where he wants to go even if it means – the Queens or the Lions – dont think that the Bears want to give up on Fields. Whatever – as happened with Favre – he had a great team and they got screwed over by the Saints ( remember bountygate) and of course Peterson’s fumble. The Packers were not that good that year and the year after they beat Favre both times. So whomever wants him and he wants to go – Get R done. I still think it is Vegas with a maybe Miami ( warm weather and a lot of fast receivers)

  23. Years of horrendous GMing cost us multiple Lombardi’s and it will cost us the rest of this decade, possibly longer, before we return to being even semi-competitive.

  24. this will get old by Feb 1st…but thankfully it was be reported, speculated and drove into the ground until august!

  26. On behalf of football fans everywhere the following request is made: can the media please stop reporting on (a) Aaron Rodgers’ retirement rumination and (b) anything to do with the Dallas Cowboys? These stale topics have been beaten to death.
    —————————————————————————————-

    This comment needs to be pinned to the top. Enough about Rodgers already.

  27. What’s worse? Rodger’s baiting the media or the media running with it? He’s a master baiter.

  28. Aaron, please just retire. Everyone on the planet knows that you just can’t handle the stress and pressure of single-elimination games aka playoffs. The regular season [we’ll get em next week!] is a completetely different environment than being in a do-or-die game. You can have everything you ever wanted – WRs, good OL, solid defense, #1 seed bye, homefield advantage. But you can’t handle single-elimination. Just hang it up.

  29. “As reports mount”………

    Who is mounting these reports? Yup, the sportswriters.

    Until Rodgers decides, please stop these “reports” from mounting.

  30. He has already stated that his contract is not very realistic, pretty obvious he wants out, just take Barry with you please

  31. Nice try candyman..
    The vikings don’t need him. The have a QB, who has a pretty good record against the Slackers actually.

    Nice revisionist history, BTW. “The next year they beat the Vikings both times..” Yeah, and THAT year The Vikings “weren’t that good anyway” as you put it.

    Total nonsense post Dude.

  32. This stuff is silly. GB has to pay him. He is a top 5 Qb
    Why wouldn’t they want him. It’s not like Jordan Love is better.
    >>>>><<<<<<<
    This isn't an issue of Jordan Love being better. The TEAM would be better and that's what matters most.

  33. What team would want a 1-2 year diva who’s concerned about MVP only?
    —–
    You do realize that was a soundbite from a longer conversation and 30 seconds later he said wining the SB was the ultimate goal right? Funny how that part never makes it to print….

  34. Jordan woods has as many playoff wins as Jordan love. Let that sink in.
    —–
    And the entire Vikings org for the last 5 years.

  35. Lol, Rodgers old no cards, You’re done old man. Patrick, Josh, Joe burrow, Herbert etc. Hey, hey bye-bye

  37. They turned down the 3rd pick in the draft to pay Aaron Rodgers $53M in 2023!

    Someone should get fired for that.
    ——
    You don’t think the back to back MVP should be the highest paid QB in the league? It’s easy to look back after this year and say it wasn’t worth it but use you’re brain a little. Dude lost his QB coach, his OC, his center, and 3 of the 4 top receivers from the previous year. He’s good but what do you really expect?

  38. All the cards? They must have that wrong. I never been known to play with a full deck.

  39. ariani1985 says:
    January 24, 2023 at 8:02 pm
    Jordan woods has as many playoff wins as Jordan love. Let that sink in.

    ———

    Kirk cousins won as many playoff games this season as Jordan love did.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.