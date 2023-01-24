Aaron Rodgers: Trade chatter “all conjecture” until I decide what I want to do

January 24, 2023
The prospect of the Packers trading Aaron Rodgers has been bandied about since the team’s offseason began with their Week 18 loss to the Lions and the speculation picked up a little more steam over the last week or so.

Part of that was due to comments Rodgers made on The Pat McAfee Show last week and other reports added to the momentum over the weekend, but Rodgers has not made any announcements about his plans for playing the 2023 season at this point. He referenced that during this week’s appearance on McAfee’s show by saying any trade chatter is “all conjecture” until he decides what he wants to do in the future.

While that decision still needs to be made, Rodgers said he understands that wanting to keep playing may set the wheels in motion for a move to another team. Rodgers said he knows that there are “two sides” to a decision about remaining in Green Bay and that the Packers “might want to move on” in a different direction before next season gets underway.

The Packers’ point of view will also fall into the “conjecture” category until Rodgers makes his plans known and he didn’t sound like he was on the verge of making any announcements on Tuesday.

  1. So wonderful that it is all about him. Can’t wait until he is out of the league.

  2. All rise, His Honor, Aaron Rodgers, has spoken. As a rival fan I am so glad Rodgers is a Packer’s problem.

  3. Rodgers is saying don’t overbid for his services. He doesn’t want to go to a team that gives up too much draft capital to get him.

  4. Two weeks ago: I’m not going to hold the Packers hostage.

    Now: You’ll decide when I tell you what I decide.

  11. I still remember this guy said that the news about him demanding $50 million/year is categorically false. He is right. He wanted more and got it. Huge talented player, not a lot of integrity.

  12. It is all conjecture even if a deal is in place until the new year starts and the NFL certifies the trade. Drama queen is going to milk this until the cow actually keels over…like the first practice of training camp when Aaron is actually required to show up.

  15. You can’t tell me the Rodgers’ and the Bradys of the world haven’t thought about their futures all through the previous season… as if when the season ends it’s like, “Oh, hey, I guess I’d better decide what I want to do next season!” They love the spotlight, they love the conjecture, they love the attention, and they drag it out as long as they can. As if the world is waiting with baited breath until they graciously share their news with us. Where they end up, or what they decide to do, are mildly interesting news tidbits to most people, not the earth-shattering developments they think they are.

  16. WHat you decide to do? If I was GB, if I could trade this guy, I would have done it yesterday.

    Massive mistake to not have dumped him on Denver or some other team to make it their problem.

  17. Brady and Rodgers, the Real Housewives of the NFL, should have their own show on Bravo this offseason. Both are nothing but drama queens

  19. The Packers, yet another team that’s more afraid of losing regular season games than they are trying to win in the playoffs.

    They gave Rodgers all the power so I hope he lets them twist in the wind. I do not feel bad for them. The majority of the people on these boards said the Packers giving Rodgers all the money and all the power was a bad idea so lets not act like nobody saw this coming.

    Rebuilds can be scary but look at what the Eagles and 49ers have done with young QBs who were never supposed to start and not drafted in the 1st round.

  20. Gutenkunst didn’t have the stones to trade the reigning MVP. I bet he wishes he would’ve now.

  22. That’s what I hate about the offseason. It’s all gonna be news that has nothing to do with what’s on the field.

  23. No sympathy for the Packers, this one is self-inflicted. Should have run like Shalaine Woodley did.

    P.S. Rodgers will be stocking up on peyote with that $60M!

  24. My take on this is Rodgers is saying, “It’s all mind over matter, and none of you matter”.

  25. Rodgers is a great talent, but as a long time Packer’s fan it would be nice to have a QB who knows they are incredibly lucky to be paid millions to play a game. And not have to “figure out” if they want to keep doing it. We went though this annually with Favre and now Rodgers. It would be nice to have a QB who loves the game and competition so much, they will have to be dragged off the field when the time comes.

