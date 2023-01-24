Bengals now favored over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

The Chiefs opened as one-point favorites over the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, but most of the money is going Cincinnati’s way.

The Bengals are now the favorites, by 1.5 points at most sports books and up to two points at some.

Patrick Mahomes‘ ankle injury is the obvious explanation for why bettors are putting their money on the Bengals. Although Chiefs coach Andy Reid indicated that Mahomes will play, whether he’ll be healthy enough to play at the high level he usually plays at is another question.

The No. 1 seed is rarely an underdog in the conference championship game, and when it is an injury to the starting quarterback is usually the reason: The last No. 1 seed to be an underdog in a conference championship was the 2017 Eagles, who were three-point underdogs against the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game as a result of starting Nick Foles in place of the injured Carson Wentz. The Eagles won that game, and the Super Bowl.

15 responses to “Bengals now favored over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

  1. Bengals 28-21. They are on a mission. They love playing on the road. Burrow is locked in. The defense is dominant. Mahomes’ ankle will be an issue.

  4. As they should be, hard to bet against Mahomes and CO. but Bengals are fired up, talented and playing very well. Now if they will just be quiet and act like theyve been here before, which they have…

  5. Bengals fan here. Their past success against the Chiefs means nothing and there’s no team I fear more than them right now. It’s taken some miracles to beat them and if Mahomes is limited to being a pocket passer he’ll be the best pocket passer in the league. It’ll be a good game for sure. I hope the Bengals keep their underdog mentality going into it and I hope by some miracle that O-line can replicate last week’s success.

  7. So, the Bengals barely beat the Ravens with a backup QB and destroy a seriously flawed Buffalo team. I guess this means you’re as good as your last game. Not impressed. Chiefs win.

  8. Don’t know a Bills fan leaving the game who wasn’t wishing to see the Bengals win it all. Less than 48 hours later, I don’t know a Bills fan who doesn’t want to see the Chiefs win by 45.

  11. I know one thing. I bet Mahomes would love to have that excellent 1, 2, 3 wide receiver trio Joe Burrow has. Ja’marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. Sure helps.

  12. I already know Bengals will beat the Chiefs, because Mahomes isn’t 100%, plus they own the Chiefs. Hopefully, Bengals win their first Superbowl.

  13. Hopefully we don’t have to hear the Bengals whining about not being respected and being underdogs anymore.

  15. No dog in the fight but damn, it would be hard to pick against the Bengals Mahomes injury or not.

