Bills GM Brandon Beane: We didn’t get it done up front, and that starts with me

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 24, 2023, 3:22 PM EST
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said that Sunday’s loss to the Bengals makes clear that he needs to do a better job of building the Bills’ offensive end defensive lines.

“Up front we didn’t get it done on either side of the ball, and that starts with me,” Beane said.

Beane said he needs to add talent on both lines, although he added that won’t be an easy job.

“If it was college, I’d love to get as many five stars as we can get,” Beane said. “It’s the cap, it’s the draft, we’ll have to work through that.”

Beane said the Bills need to be honest with themselves and say that there are things they need to improve to be on the level of the Chiefs and Bengals, who have met in the AFC Championship Game two years in a row while the Bills watched from home. Beane said the way the Bengals dominated Sunday’s game from the very beginning was humbling.

“I can’t remember a game where we kick off, down 7-0, three-and-out, down 14-0, three-and-out, in a long time, since I’ve been here,” Beane said.

One thing Beane is confident in is head coach Sean McDermott, whom Beane praised for holding the team together in the wake of Damar Hamlin‘s medical emergency.

“I thought Sean did a heck of a job this year,” Beane said. “As I told the team yesterday, this is my 25th season in the league, I don’t remember a team coming close to what got thrown this team’s way, and I thought Sean navigated that really well.”

But the ending to the Bills’ season was a major disappointment, and both Beane and McDermott may feel their seats getting hot if they don’t get past the divisional round a year from now.

4 responses to “Bills GM Brandon Beane: We didn’t get it done up front, and that starts with me

  1. A lot of excuses, not enough action. This team has turned into an old boys club from the coach to the GM. No accountability. Clean house.

  2. Too late! According to NFL fandom, our window has closed!

    I kid, I kid. It’s great to hear Beane & McD talk about the lines so much. It’s just imperative – especially that O-line. Allen can play for a long time, but he needs a line, and a better running game.

    I do trust Beane. He has done a great job making the Bills relevant again. But relevancy isn’t even close to enough. He has to do some magic this offseason to put the Bills in position to finally get over the top.

  3. Brandon Beane loves to spend huge capital on small nice guys with no aggressive edge.

    It’s like he’s drafting community volunteers who are nice guys to hang around and then the talent evaluation comes second.

    5 1st rounders on Defense that crumbles every single post season while diverting all those picks from any help for Josh on the OL.

