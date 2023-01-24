Bills new stadium framework unanimously approved by Erie County Stadium Corp.

Getty Images

The Bills’ season ended on Sunday but Monday still brought some positive news for the future of the organization.

The framework of the deal for the Bills’ new stadium in Orchard Park was unanimously approved by the Erie County Stadium Corp., according to The Buffalo News. The deal includes a 30-year lease and community benefits agreement.

While that’s not a final approval, it does clear another hurdle in the process. The next will be a public hearing on the stadium on Feb. 2. But the approval does authorize the final paperwork to be signed by Erie County Legislature and County Executive Mark Poloncarz after the public hearing.

Stephen Gawlik, senior council for Empire State Development who oversees the Erie County Stadium Corp. as its subsidiary, told The Buffalo News, “All of the substantive issues have been resolved. … There’s just some lawyering left to do now.”

The NFL has already approved the deal and the Bills released renderings of the stadium back in October.

The goal is for the stadium to open in time for the 2026 season.