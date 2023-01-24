Buccaneers seek interview with Jim Bob Cooter for offensive coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 24, 2023, 5:12 PM EST
The first candidate for the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator vacancy has been identified: Jim Bob Cooter.

The Bucs have requested permission to interview Cooter, who is currently the Jaguars’ pass-game coordinator, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The 38-year-old Cooter has previously spent three seasons as the Lions’ offensive coordinator and has also had stints as an assistant coach for the Colts, Chiefs, Broncos, Jets and Eagles.

Tampa Bay is in the market for a new offensive coordinator after firing Byron Leftwich following a disappointing season for the Bucs’ offense.

3 responses to “Buccaneers seek interview with Jim Bob Cooter for offensive coordinator

  1. Now that the Bucs will have a good starting QB next year which they didn’t have last year things are looking up. Was a mistake making Leftwich the fall guy for that QB who was made by his previous 2 coaches.

