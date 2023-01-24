Carl Cheffers will referee the Super Bowl

Getty Images

The NFL announced the officiating crew for Super Bowl LVII on Tuesday and it will be headed up by referee Carl Cheffers.

Cheffers will be working his third Super Bowl and is the seventh referee to be selected for that many Super Bowls during their career. He last officiated a Super Bowl just two years ago when he was the referee for the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs in Tampa. Cheffers also worked Super Bowl LI in Houston.

The rest of Cheffers’ crew in Arizona will be made up of umpire Roy Ellison, down judge Jerod Phillips, line judge Jeff Bergman, field judge John Jenkins, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Dino Paganelli, and replay official Mark Butterworth.

Ellison, Bergman, Hall, and Paganelli have also worked two other Super Bowls. Phillips, Jenkins, and Butterworth will be working in the Super Bowl for the first time.