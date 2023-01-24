Chargers want to interview Joe Brady for their offensive coordinator opening

Getty Images

Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady has landed another interview request for an offensive coordinator position.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Chargers have requested permission to speak to Brady. The Chargers fired Joe Lombardi after their playoff loss to the Jaguars.

The Jets also requested an interview with Brady, but there’s been no word of a meeting at this point. Brady was hired as the Panthers offensive coordinator in 2020 after helping LSU to a national title in 2019 and he was fired in Carolina in December 2021.

The Chargers have spoken with Rams quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson and are expected to interview Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown, Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson, and Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel.