Davante Adams court date for shoving photographer rescheduled

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2023, 6:49 AM EST
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was due in court on Monday to move toward resolution of the assault charge he faces for shoving a photographer after an October loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City, but that’s on hold for a few months.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the court date has been rescheduled for June 26. Adams is charged with a Kansas City ordinance assault violation for shoving a photographer to the ground while leaving the field after an October 14 loss.

Adams faces a potential fine of $250 to $1,000, up to 180 days in jail or both as a result of the charge.

The NFL could also discipline Adams, although any league action is expected to wait until the legal process plays out.

