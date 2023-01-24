Eli Apple takes multiple jabs at Stefon Diggs and the Bills

Getty Images

Joe Burrow‘s swagger has prompted one of his teammates to take things to the next level.

A day after Sunday’s playoff win over the Bills, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has posted multiple tweets taking shots at the Bills and, specifically, at receiver Stefon Diggs.

“Someone get them couples therapy,” Apple tweeted above a video of Diggs gesturing in frustration at quarterback Josh Allen, after Allen failed to connect with receiver Gabe Davis on a fourth-down play that essentially ended the game. Diggs believed he was open in the end zone for a touchdown that would have cut the margin from 27-10 to 27-16, pending the PAT.

Apple also retweeted a video of Donald Trump chanting “turn off the lights,” in reference to “Diggs in the playoffs.”

Apple also retweeted the various tweets from Diggs regarding his reaction to the loss, and other messages mocking Diggs and the Bills.

In one tweet, Apple posted a video of Allen and Diggs shaking hands during pregame warmups with this message: “They ain’t do this after the game.” Apple also referred to Diggs as “Terrell Owens Jr.”

Allen got plenty of jabs from Apple, too. Scroll through his Twitter page and you’ll see all of it.

It’s one of the spoils of victory, to be sure. And it will make next year’s regular-season meeting between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati even more memorable.

Maybe, if the Bengals win the Super Bowl, the season will start with Bills vs. Bengals.

The Bengals need to win two more games to make that happen. If/when they lose — and if Apple has a rough showing — he’ll be hearing all about it from Bills fans, and maybe from Diggs directly.