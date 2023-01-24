Jaguars-Chiefs racks up huge numbers

Posted by Mike Florio on January 24, 2023, 9:36 AM EST
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

The divisional round got started with its biggest opening audience in eight years.

NBC has announced that Saturday’s Jaguars-Chiefs game had a total audience of 34.1 million across all platforms.

Of that amount, more than two million watched on digital platforms, a non-Super Bowl record.

It’s the biggest audience for the first game of the round of eight since the 2014 postseason, which featured a game between the Ravens and Patriots. New England won, 35-31. Final numbers could push the Jags-Chiefs audience even larger, potentially making it the biggest divisional round opener since the Ravens beat the Broncos in double overtime, 38-35.

The audience peaked at 37.1 million in the final minutes of the contest.

As the audience continues to fracture and spread, the NFL continues to remind everyone that nothing brings a huge audience together at the same time like pro football.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Jaguars-Chiefs racks up huge numbers

  3. 32 million is larger than 2 million.
    How about, “Nothing brings a huge audience together at the same time like over-the-air broadcast television?”

  5. Maybe because people outside of KC are tired of hearing about the Chiefs and like the Patriots with Brady everyone is tuning in to hopefully see them lose.

  6. Goodell loves to choose his words very carefully through his lawyers.

    Remember when they claimed primetime ratings were through the roof in 2017, but they really meant to say JUST Sunday night ratings and not Thurs and Monday? lol

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.