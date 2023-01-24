Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones cancel radio interviews

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones rarely misses a chance to hold court. He met with the media as usual after the Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

But he did not do his radio show today.

105.3 The Fan reports that Jones canceled his regular Tuesday appearance, a day after Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones canceled his regular Monday appearance.

Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones both have two appearances scheduled on the team’s flagship station every week. Jerry appears on Tuesdays and Fridays and Stephen on Mondays and Fridays.

A year ago, Jerry Jones canceled his Tuesday appearance while trying to keep defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was drawing interest for head coaching jobs.

Quinn again has interest as does offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

There is a reason Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones didn’t make their initial appearances scheduled for this week. It wasn’t the loss to the 49ers that had them radio silent this week. The reasons surely will become clearer soon.