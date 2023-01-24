Klint Kubiak to interview with Bucs

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2023, 5:27 PM EST
New coaching staff for the Denver Broncos
Getty Images

The Buccaneers’ search for a new offensive coordinator will include Klint Kubiak, but not Pep Hamilton.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Kubiak will interview with the team. The Bucs also requested an interview with Hamilton, who spent the 2022 season as the Texans offensive coordinator, but Hamilton remains under contract for two more years.

The Texans are looking for a new head coach and that hiring could lead to a change in Hamilton’s status, but he will not be interviewing with the Bucs at the time being.

Kubiak was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Denver during the 2022 season. He took over play calling duties from former head coach Nathaniel Hackett before Hackett was fired with a couple of games left in the season.

Kubiak was also the Vikings offensive coordinator in 2021 and he was the quarterbacks coach in Minnesota during the two previous seasons.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Klint Kubiak to interview with Bucs

  2. Did the Bucs completely miss out on how bad the Bronco’s passing game was and how bad Russ performed as a QB. Would think the coach directly responsible for those two things would end up coaching high school JV somewhere, but nepotism still seems the main driving factor in hiring coaches in the NFL.

  3. The ONLY reason this guy ever got a job was his Dad. Holy cow Bucs do not under any circumstances hire this guy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.