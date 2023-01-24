Most Cowboys coaching contracts have expired

January 24, 2023
Dallas Cowboys Introduce Head Coach Mike McCarthy
When explaining that both Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son and team COO (among other titles) Stephen Jones were canceling their weekly interviews with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, it was speculated by the hosts that the Joneses were spending their time dealing with the fact that the majority of the coaches’ contracts have expired.

As we understand it, only four coaches remain under contract: head coach Mike McCarthy, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr.

And so the Cowboys need to decide whether to keep the rest of the staff and, if not, who to replace them with. They also have to sweat out the possibility of losing Moore (not likely) and Quinn (more likely) to head-coaching jobs.

Meanwhile, although Jerry Jones has said that the ending to the season does not impact his views regarding coach Mike McCarthy, it would be foolish to think that the Cowboys haven’t at least considered the possibility of trying to hire Sean Payton to replace McCarthy.

As explained in Playmakers, Jones tried to hire Payton four years ago, and almost succeeded. This is probably the last chance for the Cowboys to upgrade to Payton, given that he possibly will take the head-coaching job with another team in the coming days.

5 responses to "Most Cowboys coaching contracts have expired"

  1. I hate that McCarthy is the Cowboys coach but I don’t see Payton as an upgrade. Throw a big bag of cash at Jim Harbaugh. That’s who I wanted the Cowboys to hire back when they ashcanned Wade Phillips.

  3. Upgrade to Payton? Is that a joke? Payton was famous for inexcusable early playoff exits every year except one. He had Drew Brees for 15 years and only won one super bowl? His Saints’ teams were always favored to get farther than they did in the playoffs. They just always seemed to find a way to blow it. And now that Payton has been out of coaching, we’re supposed to forget about all those key losses? Hello. Is there anybody in there? Nod if you can hear me. Is there anyone home?

  4. bondlake says:
    January 24, 2023 at 8:31 pm

    “Upgrade” to Payton?

    Says who?
    ——————————————-
    Sean Payton is an upgrade. He resurrected Jameis Winston career until he tore his ACL and had the Saints one game from getting to playoffs with a RB playing QB and no Michael Thomas for the whole year. Meanwhile, Dak has regressed as a QB under the watch of McCarthy and he has repeatedly shown the ability to make poor decisions with clock management.
    There is a reason teams have shown interest in interviewing him while McCarthy had no takers except for the Cowboys

  5. I don’t think McCarthy was the right hire, but I don’t see Payton as an upgrade and Quinn probably isn’t the answer either. Part of the problem could be Kellen Moore and certainly Dak is overrated and is regressing

