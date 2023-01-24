Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 24, 2023, 7:53 AM EST
Indianapolis, IN � Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien coaches his last game before heading to Penn State to take the reigns after SuperBowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2012. Staff Photo by Matthew West.
Bill O’Brien is returning to New England to try to revitalized the Patriots’ offense.

O’Brien will be the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator, according to ESPN.

This will be O’Brien’s second stint as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, a title he previously had in 2011. He also spent 2007-2010 with the Patriots in various offensive assistant roles.

For the last two seasons, O’Brien has been the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Before that he was head coach of the Texans, and before that head coach at Penn State.

Last year the Patriots didn’t have anyone with the title of offensive coordinator, but the primary offensive coordinator duties were handled by Matt Patricia, and the result was a disaster. This year head coach Bill Belichick will hope that a return of O’Brien can represent a return to the days when the Patriots were the NFL’s premiere franchise.

8 responses to “Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator

  1. This is a good move for the Patriots. They have 2 TEs that were underutilized that make a lot of money. Obrien was the guy who created the 2 TE monster of Gronk and (the other guy). I’d be curious to see how it works. Also curious will be who is the QB coach, it is BOB or do they bring in someone who would be the QB coach and also be the next in line (since BOB is not going to be around for long, as soon as a HC gig is there for him he will leave, might as well groom the next guy). Also who will be the Oline coach? Does he bring his buddy Doug Marrone with him?

  3. Step one – done

    Now sign Tremaine Edmunds from the Bills to kick them while they are down .

  4. Now this is a serious move for improvement! I said earlier this year that if they’d had a real OC this past season, they would have made the playoffs.

    He may have designs on working back into another HC gig, which he’s probably as qualified for as anyone, and this seems like a reasonable path.

  5. O’Brien’s first order of business will be to try to convince Kraft to trade Bellichik away for a second round draft pick.

