Report: Mac Jones is “very” excited about Patriots hiring Bill O’Brien

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 24, 2023, 12:01 PM EST
Quarterback Mac Jones displayed some clear regression in his second season with Joe Judge as his position coach and Matt Patricia as his primary play-caller.

But Jones’ trajectory could change in 2023 — or that’s at least what he’s expecting.

Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports a source close to Jones says the QB is “very” excited about the Patriots hiring Bill O’Brien to be their next offensive coordinator.

Though they were not together for a season at Alabama, Jones and O’Brien crossed paths as the quarterback was entering the NFL and O’Brien was starting his tenure as the program’s OC. O’Brien has said that Jones aided him in learning Alabama’s offense.

Daniels reported another source said that for Jones, it will be “nice to start a new working relationship with someone that you already have had the opportunity to work with.”

Jones led the Patriots to a 10-7 record as a rookie in 2021 and finished second in AP offensive rookie of the year voting. He completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, good for a 92.5 passer rating.

In 2022, Jones completed 65.2 percent of his throws for 2,997 yards with 14 TDs and 11 picks. His passer rating dropped to 84.8.

  1. After the Matt Patricia experience he would probably be “very” excited if they named Bugs Bunny the new OC.

  2. Patricia is as rock bottom as it gets. Letting fans just draw plays in the dirt would be a step up.

  3. Something tells me it’s not going to make a difference. He’s still going to have a noodle arm.

  5. Unlike Brady, where O’Brien rode his coattails, he can actually coach and develop Jones …

  6. I can imagine that’s like a kid being very excited about ice cream for dessert instead of horse manure.

  7. He should be excited just to have an offensive coordinator. Belichick committed head coaching malpractice by stalling the career of a young quarterback without proper coaching.

  12. Won’t help Jones. He’s a mediocre, second year bust masquerading as an NFL quarterback. Already has a reputation as a spoiled crybaby and a dirty player. He’ll be the next Tebow.

  13. Already has a reputation as a spoiled crybaby and a dirty player
    —–
    Hmmm, seems like a prerequisite for Patriot qb’s…

  14. I’m not sure why Patricia was even calling plays other than the fact that he was offensive and had that as his background.

