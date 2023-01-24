Report: Patriots zero in on adding Adrian Klemm to offensive staff

Getty Images

The Patriots have already added Bill O’Brien to their coaching staff and appear to be close to adding another offensive assistant.

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Media, New England has zeroed in on Adrian Klemm to join their staff.

Albert Breer of SI.com reported that the Patriots would meet with Klemm for the second time.

Klemm just finished his first season as Oregon’s associate head coach, run game coordinator, and offensive line coach. Before that, he was with the Steelers from 2019-2021. He was the team’s assistant OL coach from 2019-2020 and the offensive line coach in 2021.

Klemm was a Patriots second-round pick in 2000, and appeared in 26 games with 10 starts for the club from 2000-2004. He then started eight games for Green Bay in 2005.

Giardi also notes that Klemm was making around $1 million as an Oregon assistant, so the Patriots will have a more expensive offensive staff with O’Brien and presumably Klemm in tow.

Matt Patricia served as New England’s offensive line coach and primary offensive play-caller last year. There’s been no word on how he’ll be reassigned for 2023, assuming he remains with the Patriots.