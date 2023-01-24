Report: Patriots zero in on adding Adrian Klemm to offensive staff

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 24, 2023, 12:52 PM EST
The Patriots have already added Bill O’Brien to their coaching staff and appear to be close to adding another offensive assistant.

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Media, New England has zeroed in on Adrian Klemm to join their staff.

Albert Breer of SI.com reported that the Patriots would meet with Klemm for the second time.

Klemm just finished his first season as Oregon’s associate head coach, run game coordinator, and offensive line coach. Before that, he was with the Steelers from 2019-2021. He was the team’s assistant OL coach from 2019-2020 and the offensive line coach in 2021.

Klemm was a Patriots second-round pick in 2000, and appeared in 26 games with 10 starts for the club from 2000-2004. He then started eight games for Green Bay in 2005.

Giardi also notes that Klemm was making around $1 million as an Oregon assistant, so the Patriots will have a more expensive offensive staff with O’Brien and presumably Klemm in tow.

Matt Patricia served as New England’s offensive line coach and primary offensive play-caller last year. There’s been no word on how he’ll be reassigned for 2023, assuming he remains with the Patriots.

5 responses to “Report: Patriots zero in on adding Adrian Klemm to offensive staff

  1. I know he wasn’t that great in Pittsburgh but I still think this would be a great pickup for NE for the OL. Did a great job at Oregon.

  2. Patricia is NOT coming back next year he’ll be released shortly, and the old saying of ‘you get what you pay for’ fits perfectly here. The Patriots tried to get an offensive coordinator for free by not giving him that title, so that Detroit would be stuck paying him, and in return they got a garbage offensive coordinator who was clueless. A totally failed experiment that quite possibly ruined their young quarterback who looked like he was making progress in 2021, only to come back in 2022 and look about as bad as a starting quarterback can look. His attitude was also an issue, so hopefully this change can help right the ship for Mac. Otherwise it’s time to start searching again

  3. Next we should hear about bumps for incumbents (The Great) Troy Brown & Nick Caley and then more reports later about Camp Tranquility.

    Super Bowl run just around the corner.

  4. I think he was better as an assistant line coach. Once he got promoted it he seemed to be in over his head.

